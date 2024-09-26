Advertisement

After taking in Wednesday’s practice, Leafs legend Mats Sundin discussed his trip to Toronto, a potential off-ice role with the team, and Auston Matthews’ captaincy and pursuit of his franchise goal-scoring record.

What brought you back to Toronto around the team?

Sundin: I just got an invitation from management to come and take in camp for a few days. I am here until Sunday just watching.

Would you like to be more involved in the team?

Sundin: I don’t know. We will see in the future, but it was nice. It was nice to come a little closer to the team in November when they were in Stockholm. I got an invitation to come and watch camp.

We will leave it at that right now. We will see what happens.

What stands out watching this year’s camp?

Sundin: It is a totally different facility than when we skated at Lakeshore. There are no excuses here. It is a great facility. It is a great, talented team. It is fun to watch and get a little insight into how the Leafs are doing now.

Auston Matthews is getting close to the franchise goals record now. What has the record meant to you?

Sundin: It is nothing I really think about. I thought my 13 years with the Leafs were the most fun in my professional career. After I beat Darryl Sittler’s record, Auston is going to beat my record, whether it is this year or next year, and that is the way it is supposed to be.

If you look at the team Toronto has right now, it is arguably the most talented ever. A goal record is just a small thing. It is about getting this team to try to win a championship, right?

Do you think Matthews, who is only halfway through his career, could catch Wayne Gretzky or Alex Ovechkin?

Sundin: I think anything is possible. If you look at the forwards the Leafs have, it is Marner, Nylander, Tavares… There is so much talent up front. He has all the possibilities to break a lot of records — and not only him. There are other guys on the team who are still young and are going to have long careers.

Do you and your kids watch the Leafs back home?

Sundin: Absolutely. It is tough to watch it live, right? When there are afternoon games in Europe on the weekends, we watch live. Other than that, it is highlights.

The kids are big Leafs fans. With Borje Salming for so many years and myself, the Maple Leafs have lots of fans in Europe and Sweden.

Auston has just started his captaincy with the team. What is the best advice you could give someone taking on the role?

Sundin: For him, it is just about staying within himself. Keep doing what he has been doing. All great leaders lead by example. Don’t change anything, really. He’ll be fine. He is going to do great.

Auston said that when he received the news that he was going to be named captain, he felt chills. What do you remember about the moment for you?

Sundin: I agree it is a huge honour. The Toronto Maple Leafs are the biggest hockey franchise in the world. So many great players have been captain.

It is a huge honour. It comes with the responsibility, but Auston is the top guy on the team. He is the leader. He deserves it.

It is something that is going to make him an even better player.

Are you hoping to be here when Auston breaks the goal record, if he does break it?

Sundin: I hope so. As long as I get an invitation, I’ll be here for sure.

How do you think William Nylander’s game can translate to center?

Sundin: He is a really smart player. He is good enough to play either wing or center. It comes with a little bit more defensive responsibility, but he is a very smart player and I am sure he is going to be able to play either.

What do you think it is going to take for this team to break through with playoff success?

Sundin: I think the most important thing is experience. They have been a young group. The are all getting into their primes if not in their primes right now. Every year that you lose in the playoffs, you realize how hard it is to win in the playoffs. That is the most important thing.

Also, it is not only about the star players, right? It is about everyone, right down to the backup goalies, all of the defense, and the whole group if you are going to be able to push through. When you are playing in a place like this, you realize that. Every year, they are going to be a little better.