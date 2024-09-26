Advertisement

After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the status of Auston Matthews and Calle Jarnkrok (both absent from practice), Easton Cowan’s camp showing so far, and Mats Sundin’s presence at training camp.

2024 Training Camp – September 25 Lines

Forwards

Knies – Domi – Marner

McMann – Nylander – Robertson

Pacioretty – Tavares – Holmberg

Lorentz – Kampf – Reaves

Defense

Rielly – Tanev

Ekman-Larson – McCabe

Benoit – Liljegren

Rifai – Timmins

Goaltenders

Woll

Stolarz

Absent (day-to-day): Matthews, Jarnkrok

What can you tell us about Auston Matthews’ status?

Berube: Maintenance, more than anything. He left practice yesterday. It’s maintenance today. That’s it.

Do you imagine Matthews won’t play this week?

Berube: I am not going to comment on a hypothetical question. I can’t answer that.

What makes Max Domi a good option to play in the middle in Matthews’ absence?

Berube: He’s played the position. Over Max’s career, if you look, he’s played probably all three positions — left wing, right wing, and center. He is a versatile guy. We are using him that way.

How about Calle Jarnkrok’s status?

Berube: He still has a lower-body issue. He has not skated.

When Fraser Minten got hurt, how much did it affect plans to put him and Easton Cowan together?

Berube: It does [affect it]. That is what happens. It’s hockey. You have to adjust, right?

It is too bad for Minten. We love him as a player. He had a great camp last year. He was doing well this year. It is an unfortunate incident that happened. That is hockey.

Do you think it does affect Cowan’s camp?

Berube: I don’t think so. I get that they have chemistry together. They have been together for a bit now at camps, but I don’t think it has affected him.

What have you thought of Easton’s camp overall?

Berube: He has done some good things. There are things he can improve upon for sure. But he is not the only one. There is a lot of camp left. Let’s not jump to conclusions on anything.

Is the reorganization of Groups 1 and 2 a case of getting the main group used to each other?

Berube: It is about time we get our team together doing things together. Chemistry is important. Combinations are important. Trying to get the structure down in our game is important.

What kind of positive effect can it have when Mats Sundin is watching over camp?

Berube: He is a great Leaf. We all know that. He was a great captain here and a great player. I am so happy he is here spending time with us and being around the guys and the coaches.

With a guy like him, who played as long as he did and was as good of a player as he was, there is a lot of knowledge.

Did Sundin address the group at all? Do you expect him to?

Berube: No, he didn’t address the group today.

It is a choice that we will think about and talk about. I don’t think that is something we are going to think about right now. If it happens, it happens.

What have you noticed about Pontus Holmberg’s game so far?

Berube: Just his work ethic and his competitiveness more than anything. He is a versatile guy who can play wing or center. He is a good penalty killer.

I like that he hangs onto pucks. He is strong on the puck. He has a lower center of gravity. He is strong on it and can hang onto pucks in the offensive zone. He is responsible defensively.

What did you think of Holmberg’s fight?

Berube: I didn’t even see how it [developed], but he is a character guy. He does what he needs to do.