In the words of PTO signing Steven Lorentz: “It doesn’t matter if it’s preseason, regular season, or postseason. It’s always nice beating the Habs.”

Nick Robertson, Matthew Knies, and Simon Benoit will lead the way among the NHL regulars as a Maple Leafs’ “B” squad will attempt to complete the preseason sweep of the Canadiens at the Bell Center (7:00 p.m., TSN2, TSN4 & RDS).

Game Day Quotes

Steven Lorentz on his first Saturday night Leafs vs. Habs matchup:

We all know the rivalry. It’s been around longer than I have been alive. It goes way, way back. It is definitely exciting. We got to do it in our barn. Now we get a chance to go do it in their barn. It would be cool to go in and steal a win. It doesn’t matter if it’s preseason, regular season, or postseason. It is always nice trying to beat the Habs.

Lorentz on his goals for his second preseason appearance:

It is just about getting comfortable. It is the same every season. The first game is not usually the greatest. There are some mistakes you make, whether it is getting the legs going or if you’re out of position with the timing of things. That goes away in the first game or two — hopefully, not two, and I am back to it tonight. I am feeling good just skating around in the practice, getting the timing back down pat, and playing with all sorts of different players. You don’t know who your linemate is going to be at camp. I am just looking forward to taking another step in the right direction, using my size and my speed to hold onto pucks along the boards and get to the net.

Craig Berube on his expectations for Nick Robertson tonight:

When you have a younger group like this, and you have a player who has played in the NHL — and is coming off of a solid hockey game — it means we need another one. We need him to lead by example tonight.

Berube on his first impressions of Simon Benoit:

He is a physical presence, for sure. Good size. Moves well. He is raw, right? He gives that raw effort every game and every shift in practice, which is nice. He has a great intensity and a good stick, which is nice to see.

Benoit on the areas of his game he worked on over the offseason:

Just building on what I built last season, trying to improve my skills, be more patient with the puck, and still trying to be physical.

Ryan Reaves on his impressions of Steven Lorentz’s game so far:

I loved playing with him. It was a very direct game. He was in the right spots. He plays really simple, which is what I like to play with. We were on the forecheck really well and in their zone for most of the game. I really enjoyed playing with him.

Reaves on whether “dad strength” is a real thing, in light of Benoit becoming a new dad:

I’ve always had it, so I am not sure.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies – #29 Pontus Holmberg – #89 Nick Robertson

#53 Easton Cowan – #18 Steven Lorentz* – #92 Alex Nylander

#26 Nick Abruzzese – #61 Jacob Quillan – #71 Nikita Grebenkin

#33 Roni Hirvonen – #56 Cedric Pare – #77 Ryan Tverberg

Defensemen

#83 Marshall Rifai – #25 Conor Timmins

#2 Simon Benoit – #54 Nicolas Mattinen

#84 Mikko Kokkonen – #51 Philippe Myers

Goaltenders

#35 Dennis Hildeby

#70 Artur Akhtyamov

*Playing on a Professional Tryout Agreement

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lines

Forwards

#13 Cole Caufield – #14 Nick Suzuki – #20 Juraj Slafkovsky

#92 Patrik Laine – #77 Kirby Dach – #15 Alex Newhook

#89 Joshua Roy – #62 Owen Beck – #17 Josh Anderson

#76 Jared Davidson – #82 Lucas Condotta – #57 Sean Farrell

Defensemen

#8 Michael Matheson – #64 David Reinbacher

#48 Lane Hutson – #58 David Savard

#72 Arber Xhekaj – #24 Logan Mailloux

Goaltenders

#30 Cayden Primeau

#35 Samuel Montembault