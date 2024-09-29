Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth game of the 2024 preseason.

On his takeaways from the game:

A lot of special teams. The first period was all special teams. We got a power-play goal, which was good. Our kill was good tonight. Our goalie was good.

On Nick Robertson’s two-goal performance after challenging him to lead the way tonight:

He did that. It’s not even the goals so much as his effort and the way he played. His work ethic was excellent and his competitiveness. He made good decisions with the puck. It was good he got a couple of goals for us.

On the penalty kill’s seven-for-seven game:

I thought they did a good job. It is a good power play over there with a lot of good players. They moved it around well, but our structure never wavered. There were chances — a few good chances — and our goalie was good, but we did a good job with our pressure and our structure on the penalty kill.

On the play involving Cedric Pare that injured Patrik Laine:

Just a tough play. He was trying to beat a guy, and they ended up colliding. That is all I saw. I never really looked at it any closer than that.

On how Pare handled being targeted the rest of the game:

I thought he played a good game. I don’t think he was affected by it. He stood his ground and just played. He had a good game tonight.

On how he kept the group focused amid all of the distractions of the game:

They’re involved. They’re competing out there. It was a pretty hard game on both sides. Things happen. I don’t really do a whole lot. They just go play. They’re smart guys. They know what they’re doing.

On Dennis Hildeby’s 26-save performance:

He is a big guy in there. Very calm and cool. Tracks the puck extremely well. He takes up a lot of net. He played the puck well and made some really good saves with no rebounds.

Cedric Pare on the Patrik Laine incident

It is a fast game, you know? It wasn’t my intention. It is just unfortunate. I hope he is fine. I didn’t mean to do that.

Pare on Arber Xhekaj jumping him after the Laine incident

I understand he has to defend his teammates. I wasn’t ready for that. It kind of caught me by surprise, but I know what he is trying to do. I have to face it.

