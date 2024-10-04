Advertisement

After Friday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed William Nylander returning to the wing in practice, the status of his injured players, Timothy Liljegren’s mixed camp performances, and Nick Robertson’s strong exhibition season.

2024 Training Camp – October 4 Lines

Forwards

Knies – Matthews – Marner

Domi – Tavares – Nylander

Pacioretty – Holmberg – McMann

Lorentz – Kampf – Reaves

Dewar

Defensemen

Rielly – Tanev

OEL – Myers (replacing McCabe)

Benoit – Timmins

Rifai – Hakanpaa/Liljegren

Goaltenders

Woll

Stolarz

Murray

Absent (day-to-day): McCabe, Robertson, Jarnkrok

Who was missing from practice today with the injury situation? Are any serious?

Berube: Jarnkrok, McCabe, and Robertson. All are day-to-day. No, [nothing serious].

Outside of Nick Robertson’s minor injury, are you pleased with what you have seen out of him in camp?

Berube: Very pleased. It is not even the goals so much. Obviously, those are huge, and he is a goal-scorer who is finishing, which is great. But it is the work ethic and the details of the defense.

His goal last night is a typical example. He was the low guy coming back in our zone. He knocks a guy off the puck, makes a play, and advances up the ice to score a goal. Those are the types of things that impress me.

In the past, Robertson needed to score to remain in the lineup, and the other areas of his game remained a work in progress. Do you feel as though he is at a point where you can use him lower in the lineup to give him more starts in the lineup?

Berube: We have used him to kill penalties all camp, and he has done a really good job. He has played with different people throughout camp. No matter where he plays, if he plays the way he is playing, he is an effective player.

Are you leaning toward starting William Nylander on the wing?

Berube: I have him out there with Johnny and Max right now. I told Willy to keep banging away at it, keep working on it, and keep taking reps in practice. It is a work in progress.

I will say it again: Right now, he needs to keep working on faceoffs and keep working on the positioning of a centerman because it is a very good option.

Did you like what you saw when Nylander did play center? Will you go back to it?

Berube: There were a lot of good things I liked about it. Right now, this is where I have the lines set today — today, not (necessarily) tomorrow.

I might [go back to it]. It takes time. It is not just going to happen overnight. I don’t think we need to talk about it anymore, to be honest with you.

Is there a reason why he isn’t getting more reps down the middle during games?

Berube: He has gotten a lot of reps. He takes reps every day in practice. In the one game he was playing, he left the game early, right? He hasn’t played a game since.

Timothy Liljegren has said that the camp hasn’t gone the way he hoped it would go. What is your assessment of him?

Berube: I agree. Lily has to do things quicker. He has to be a little bit heavier in his battles, move the pucks quicker, and simplify the game. He is battling. He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night. That is great, but sometimes, you put too much on your plate, right?

If I had to say anything, it would be to simplify his game a little bit more and do your job as a defenseman killing plays and being heavy.

Is that why you lean toward giving Liljegren another chance in the lineup for Saturday night?

Berube: I don’t know if he is playing tomorrow night or not. That will come tomorrow.

Will Joseph Woll start in the lineup on Saturday?

Berube: He could be.

What do you like about what Woll brings to the position?

Berube: He is a talent, for sure. He has great ability. I haven’t watched him closely until this year, but he has great ability. He is very agile. He’s tracking. He works on his game and is a very dialed in goalie. Big. He has a lot to offer.

How pleased were you with Dennis Hildeby (when he was still with the team) and Anthony Stolarz?

Berube: They both played excellently. Both of them had excellent games — Hildeby in Montreal, and Stolarz made some huge saves last night. Both are big goalies who take up a lot of net. I’m very happy with both of them.

You have a lot to choose from when selecting the 12 forwards for opening night. What is the process like? What is left to decide?

Berube: There are decisions to be made still, for sure. Those are discussions that I will have with Tre and his management group. We will figure out what is best for the team.