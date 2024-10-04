Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the penultimate game of the 2024 preseason.

On the team’s performance:

I thought, from a work ethic standpoint, we took time and space away from them as much as we could. We reloaded well and were above all night. We checked well.

On Anthony Stolarz’s shutout performance:

He is a big guy in the net and made some really good saves tonight. I thought he fought through traffic tonight and made saves. There were not a lot of rebounds. He kept things quiet around our net.

On Nick Robertson’s impressive preseason (five goals in four games):

He has been great. He has been really good defensively, killing penalties and also producing offensively with goals. The speed is excellent, and he has a great shot. He is using skill and his feet really well. Again, he is responsible defensively, which is great to see.

On Robertson’s backcheck before his goal:

That’s what I am talking about — the reloads. It was not only him but our whole team tonight. We were playing against a good team over there with some really good skill. We need to do a really good job with our forwards tracking back and helping our D out. They did a good job of it.

On the progress of the team as the end of preseason nears:

We have one more game left, and there is still work to do and things we can be better at. We are going to keep working on them.

Anthony Stolarz on his 30-save shutout

I like the way I was able to control some rebounds. I was able to see the first shot. I was reading releases really well, and for any second chances opportunities, the guys did a really good job of cleaning them out and picking up sticks or letting me see the puck to make the second save.

Nick Robertson on the keys to his standout camp

I really train hard in the summer… It’s just the way I prepare. I do the preparation in the summer so I can come in, be calm, and know I did the reps. Obviously, if you put a few pucks in the net, you are going to feel confident and relaxed. It works together.

