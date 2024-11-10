Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, which improved the team’s record to 9-5-2.

On Max Pacioretty’s status after leaving the game injured:

Lower body. We will have to see what is going on there. That is really all I have for that.

On how the team handled the back-to-back situation:

Very good. I thought we checked extremely well for two periods. The power play was good again. It was clean, pretty much, with penalties. I thought we played a real smart game. I was really happy. In the third period, they made a push. Our goalie was really good. We got a power play, and we took it back over after that.

On Conor Timmins establishing himself as a regular so far this season:

He has been highly competitive, for one thing, with his defensive play. That is key. But he makes plays with the puck. He sees the ice really well. On breakouts, he hits the middle of the ice quite a bit. Tonight, he used his shot and scored. He has a good shot. Overall, his competitiveness really stands out to me when defending, winning battles, breaking pucks out under pressure.

On allowing two goals against or fewer for the last four games:

We are really doing a good job in the slot area. We are heavy down low in our zone. Our D is doing a good job of killing plays. Our forwards are protecting the middle of the ice really well. That is key. That’s what you have to do.

On his message to the team when they sat back at the start of the third:

I thought that we were a little light coming out of our zone at times and were not advancing it and getting through the neutral zone into the offensive zone. We were sort of playing off the end of our stick a little bit. That is all. There was no reason for it. Even though we have leads, we have to keep playing the same way and be a heavy team. We were just a little light, turned some pucks over, and didn’t make strong plays with it.

On Bobby McMann’s performance when stepping into the LW role on the Tavares line:

He was fine. Similar player to Pacioretty — strong guy who skates well and finishes checks with that line. I didn’t mind Bobby at all.

