The Maple Leafs are looking to make it three wins in a row while redeeming their season-opening loss to the Montreal Canadiens, who are mired in a five-game losing slump entering tonight’s HNIC matchup at the SBA (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/CBC).

Game Day Quotes

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis on his team’s recent defensive play despite the recent losses:

I am happy since we made some corrections. I am happy with the way we are defending. I feel like we have had to defend less, which is a good sign. I think we are killing plays earlier and we are not giving the opponent an opportunity to set up their offensive zone. It starts with the way we arrive and the way we understand what triggers the o-zone. It’s been good.

St. Louis on what’s required to snap the five-game losing slump:

It all starts with effort. We are a team that can’t not be desperate every night. I feel we are more consistent in that department. I expect that tonight.

Craig Berube on the challenge the Canadiens will present tonight:

They are going to play hard. They are always big games with Montreal-Toronto. I expect a team with a bunch of guys who are really talented and can skate. They play a fast game. We have to be on our toes defending and checking. They are going to be a desperate team tonight. We have to match the desperation, and make sure we are playing to our identity and are not opening things up. We have to do our job as our team and check, play smart with the puck, and be patient.

Berube on the keys to generating more five-on-five offense after three games without a five-on-five goal:

Overall, I think we have generated quite a few offensive chances. The last few games have been low-event games, in my opinion, both ways. In the offensive zone, I think we can do a better job of hanging onto pucks a little bit better and using low-to-high a little bit more with our D to get shots to the net and create a little bit more chaos around the net. Then, we can try to create a little bit more movement in the offensive zone. That is what I see right now.

Bobby McMann on the success of his line with Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson against the Red Wings on Friday night:

I think we were heavy on pucks, hard on the forecheck, and consistent with our effort. We were trying to get pucks back, get sticks in lanes, and turn over pucks to go the other way. We had success doing that, and we got a few chances.

McMann on his and Robertson’s nine- and six-game scoring slumps, respectively:

We have both been together long enough that we realize there is a lot of talent between us. It comes in waves. Sometimes, it is not what is hitting the back of the net. It is the chances that you are getting. That is what we are focusing on. We are trying to pick each other up when we are generating chances and making good plays while also being good defensively. I think [defense] comes first.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies — #11 Max Domi — #16 Mitch Marner

#67 Max Pacioretty — #91 John Tavares — #88 William Nylander

#74 Bobby McMann — #29 Pontus Holmberg — #89 Nick Robertson

#18 Steven Lorentz — #64 David Kampf — #75 Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

#44 Morgan Rielly — #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

#22 Jake McCabe — #8 Chris Tanev

#2 Simon Benoit — #25 Conor Timmins

Goaltenders

Starter: #60 Joseph Woll

#41 Anthony Stolarz

Extras: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Connor Dewar

Injured (IR): Auston Matthews

Injured (LTIR): Calle Jarnkrok, Jani Hakanpaa, Dakota Mermis

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lines

Forwards

#13 Cole Caufield — #14 Nick Suzuki — #77 Kirby Dach

#15 Alex Newhook — #71 Jake Evans — #20 Juraj Slafkovsky

#17 Josh Anderson — #28 Christian Dvorak — #11 Brendan Gallagher

#51 Emil Heineman — #82 Lucas Condotta — #40 Joel Armia

Defensemen

#8 Mike Matheson — #21 Kaiden Guhle

#48 Lane Hutson — #58 David Savard

#72 Arber Xhekaj — #47 Jayden Struble

Goaltenders

Starter: #35 Samuel Montembeault

#30 Cayden Primeau

Extras: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured/Out: Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Patrik Laine