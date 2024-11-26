Advertisement

“I don’t think we executed great in the first period, but I thought we defended well. We had some puck plays that we’d probably want back. No regrets on our end, and the players should be proud of the way they battled.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies will feel this was a lost point as an avoidable third-period tying goal led to the overtime and shootout. Facing a goaltender playing just his second AHL career game, Toronto did not do enough to test the inexperienced Gabriel Carriere for the opening 28 minutes. Once they applied themselves offensively, the Marlies created enough quality score chances to win in regulation, but they ultimately came up short.

First Period

The opening frame was a bore fest, and Toronto played like strangers except for one Grade-A scoring chance.

Logan Shaw and Ryan Tverberg connected on the right wing, where the captain found Robert Mastrosimone with a cross-slot feed. Mastrosimone completely flubbed his shot with just the goaltender to beat, with the puck sliding off the toe of his stick and into the pads of Carriere.

Neither team prospered with a man advantage, and while San Jose led 6-3 in shots, they threatened Matt Murray just once in a largely forgettable 20 minutes of hockey.

Second Period

Toronto continued their ineffectiveness offensively, wasting a power play gifted to them inside 40 seconds. Mastrosimone then took a bad tripping penalty that Toronto killed off with no issues.

The second penalty kill of the period sparked the Marlies back into life. Jacob Quillan escaped on a partial breakaway, but his five-hole effort hit the inside of Carriere’s left pad and stayed out.

Quillan generated another quality scoring chance at 5v5. He drove down the middle of the zone with purpose, beating two defenders. Despite whiffing on the first shot attempt, he got the puck on target with some force. Marco Sikic and Matthew Barbolini attempted to score on the subsequent rebounds without success.

Sam Stevens and Nick Abruzzese went close before the former netted his second of the weekend with eight seconds remaining. After some hard work down low to retain possession, Abruzzese’s point shot produced a rebound that Stevens finished off.

Matt Murray was steady between the pipes in the middle frame, turning aside eight shots, including six from below the dots.

Third Period

The Barracuda held the upper hand early in the third period before a penalty halted their momentum. Toronto’s power play created some good looks but was a case of style over substance as the Marlies failed to record a shot on net.

Murray then turned from hero to villain in the space of 90 seconds. A wonderful double save to deny Filip Bystedt from close range should have been a dagger to the hearts of the visitors. The Barracuda couldn’t believe their luck when Danil Gushchin’s speculative shot from a bad angle went straight through Murray to tie the game at the midway point.

Toronto edged the remaining 10 minutes in quality scoring chances, but neither team could find a killer touch to win the game in regulation.

Overtime/Shootout

For the eighth time this season, the Marlies headed to overtime. As in regulation, the Marlies generated the better chances but the scoring touch deserted them. Murray made a double save to deny Justin Bailey and Bystedt to send the game to a shootout.

I would normally not spend much time writing about the skills competition. This case is a little different, as Toronto made it too easy for San Jose. Braden Kressler and Logan Shaw’s efforts were shambolic, and Murray did not challenge either shooter, remaining deep in his net as Gushchin and Poturalski scored to secure the extra point for San Jose.

Post Game Notes

– Despite the frustrating shootout loss, taking five out of a possible six points with a depleted forward lineup is a fantastic week for the Marlies.

– The Marlies have lost just once in regulation but have five loser points through 16 games.

– With the Marlies’ lone goal, Sam Stevens has scored in two consecutive games and extended his points streak to three.

“Any time a puck goes into the net, especially for a forward, confidence grows in your game, and your game seems to grow,” said Gruden. “Good for [Stevens]. He put himself in those positions, and at the end of the day, he buried when he had the chance.”

– Matthew Barbolini returned to the lineup after missing two months due to injury.

– Mathieu Gosselin and Ty Voit have been returned on loan to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

– Sunday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Tverberg

Hirvonen – Kressler – Solow

Barbolini – Quillan – Mastrosimone

Stevens – Sikic

Defensemen

Webber – Benning

Rifai – Miller

Kokkonen – Niemelä

Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Murray

Hildeby

Post-Game Media Availability: Abruzzese & Gruden

Game Highlights: Barracuda 2 vs. Marlies 1 (SO)