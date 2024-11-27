Advertisement

Ahead of Wednesday’s game vs. Florida, head coach Craig Berube discussed his team’s progress at the quarter pole, Auston Matthews missing the game against the Panthers, moving Alex Nylander to the top power-play unit, and the challenge against the Stanley Cup champs.

Morning Skate Lines – Nov. 27

Projected Leafs lineup for tonight’s games in Florida McMann – Tavares – Marner

Robertson – Holmberg – W. Nylander

Grebenkin – Minten – A. Nylander

Steeves – Dewar – Lorentz McCabe – Tanev

Rielly – Ekman-Larsson

Benoit – Timmins Stolarz starts

We’re at American Thanksgiving. How do you assess the team through 21 games?

Berube: I think we are in a good spot. We have done a good job with the checking side of things, the penalty kill, and how hard we play night in and night out. The guys have done a good job of putting the team first and doing what is best for the team.

We are building our identity. I am pretty happy right now. Do we want to get better? Yes, we want to get better. There are certain areas we can be better at.

The power play was struggling for a while. It is starting to come around. We are really getting some good looks now, moving the puck quickly, and getting it to the net.

Our five-on-five scoring can improve, too. We still have to learn to score goals a little bit differently than we have in the past, but I think it is coming.

What was the thought process behind giving Auston Matthews a little bit more time? What were the conversations like between you?

Berube: They were good. He had a really good practice yesterday, but he has been off for a while. Getting into a full practice was really important. He, the organization, and I feel he needs a little more time to be ready to go.

It is not a healing thing. He is feeling good. It is more about stamina, getting up to speed, and making sure he is ready. You don’t want to rush anybody. You want them to feel comfortable and ready to go.

What are you looking to add with Alex Nylander on the top power-play unit?

Berube: Well, skill. He is a right-handed shot. We moved it around a little bit, so we will see how it looks. He definitely has the ability to score goals in that slot area and make plays.

What have you learned about John Tavares’ work ethic and habits?

Berube: I had a similar player in Ryan O’Reilly in St. Louis. The preparation that they put in daily and the routines they put in daily are why they are such great pros still. They are getting up there in age, but their preparation and what they put in daily goes a long way with how they stay at a high level.

It is very important, and I don’t think you see a ton of guys who are as prepared as John Tavares.

Has anything surprised you about Anthony Stolarz this season, or is he bringing what you thought he would bring?

Berube: He has become a really seasoned goalie. He has been on a championship team. He learned from that. He has been pretty solid for a while now in net. He is just getting a little more of the net than he probably has in the past.

He has done extremely well for us. He is a big guy who battles in there. He is highly competitive. It has been really good.

You mentioned wanting your team to initiate against Florida. How do you go about that?

Berube: We play our game. We just go out and focus on playing our game: get our forecheck going and be physical. We want to initiate as much as possible tonight.

What are you expecting from the Panthers after four losses in a row?

Berube: It will be very tough, whether they’ve had losses or not. They’re a really good team. It will be a battle and a hard game. We know that, and we are expecting that.

Paul Maurice was talking today about how the Stanley Cup changed him and his team. How did it change you and make you a better coach?

Berube: We are all in this business to win. That is the ultimate goal. We are in the business because we like doing it, whether you are a coach or a player. It is a lifestyle, and it is a job.

Winning is very important, and when you do win, it is a great feeling. It is very difficult. You always remember that.

I don’t think it changes me very much, to be honest with you. Does it make you a better coach? You are always trying to get better as a coach. You are always learning and talking to people about new things, different ways to approach players, and how to approach certain situations. I think that is always there. I don’t think it changed me very much, to be honest with you.

It was a great accomplishment by our team and organization when we won.

What did you respect the most about this Panthers team and how they went about winning it all last year?

Berube: For a team to win a Stanley Cup, you have to get some bounces to go your way. There is a little luck involved, but you make your own luck by playing your game. I think Florida does that extremely well. They have an identity, and they play to it. That didn’t change throughout the playoffs. They played a certain way night in and night out. It is a hard, heavy game. You have to respect that.

How much is winning the Atlantic and getting the best matchup possible a goal of yours?

Berube: I don’t think too much about that, to be honest with you. I am focused on the day-to-day and game-to-game, trying to build our identity and our team.

Do I think it is important? Yeah, I do. Home ice is always an important thing. But we are a long way away from that.

That said, it is a division game tonight, and it is going to be a hard game.