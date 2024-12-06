Advertisement
In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss Auston Matthews’ return, the pros and cons of uniting Matthews-Marner on one line and its impact on the overall lineup, the imminent return of Max Domi and Max Pacioretty, and the best fits among the defense pairings.
Episode Topics
- How has Auston Matthews — and the team around him — looked since he returned from injury? (1:00)
- The argument for keeping Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner together right now (6:00)
- Fraser Minten’s play through six games this season, if/where he fits in the lineup going forward as the team gets healthy, and whether staying with the Leafs is best for his development (14:40)
- Max Domi and Max Pacioretty’s imminent return from injury and who exits the lineup to make room for them among Nikita Grebenkin, Ryan Reaves, Pontus Holmberg, and Nick Robertson (29:55)
- Sorting out the pairings on the blue line moving forward with an eye toward the postseason (42:15)
- The never-ending Jani Hakanpaa saga and what impact he could have on the defensive mix if finally healthy (51:10)
- The balance of lineup experimentation vs. a results-based focus and the upcoming slate of games (54:50)