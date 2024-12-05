Advertisement

After Thursday’s optional practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the timeline for a return to the ice for Jani Hakanpaa and Bobby McMann, Fraser Minten’s emergence at the NHL level over the last few weeks, and whether he will stick with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on a line together for the next game.

What is the outlook for Max Domi, Max Pacioretty, and Jake McCabe moving forward?

Berube: They are all progressing. They won’t be available tomorrow, but they are getting close.

McCabe is doing better. He is not playing tomorrow, either, but he is feeling better.

What does it say about Fraser Minten coming out for the optional practice after playing last night?

Berube: He is a smart guy. It is an optional skate, and he played last night, so he could take the day if he wanted. He is working on his game, trying to get better and staying sharp. He’s got the Johnny T in him. There is something that is in those guys.

What are you looking for from a young player like Minten to know if they are ready to stick?

Berube: Competitiveness is a big thing. If you look at the minor leagues and guys who are NHL players, a lot of times, it boils down to how competitive they are. There are talented guys in the minors. A lot of the time, they don’t stick in the NHL because I don’t feel they are competitive enough.

[Minten] is a competitive guy. He wants to be up here playing. He does whatever he has to do.

He finished the game with seven hits last night and five shots. He is competitive.

Minten doesn’t require waivers to be sent down, but is he making it more difficult once the team is healthy?

Berube: Definitely. If he can help us, I want him here. That is how I look at it. He is the type of player that we like a lot.

Does using Minten on the wing last night give you an idea of what else he could do?

Berube: Centermen in general can go to the wing. I don’t think it is a big change.

I had Robert Thomas as a young 18 or 19-year-old in St. Louis. I played him on wing most of the year. He did not play center until the next year coming in. He did a great job for us. He was playing in the playoffs and everything.

Whether [Minten] plays the wing tomorrow or not, I think he is a versatile guy who can handle it. I don’t think it is a big change for a centerman to go to the wing.

Do you anticipate sticking with Matthews and Marner given what they accomplished last night, or do you revert to what you had previously?

Berube: They have great chemistry.

I didn’t revert back to it right away because things were going well the way they were. I think Marner and JT have done some really good things together. Willy and Auston scored a nice goal in Tampa.

There are going to be times when I am going to switch wingers just because nothing is going on and I am trying to find something different.

What stands out to you about how Philippe Myers has gone about his work off the ice as he’s sat out of games for so long?

Berube: His attitude has been great. He has worked extremely hard when not playing in the gym and on the ice. He had a great attitude when he went down to the minors and got some time in.

That’s important. It’s the attitude to go down there and play and play well. Now, he is in the lineup playing and playing well for us.

What do you think about Knies’ setup on the power play last night and his playmaking ability in general?

Berube: He has the ability to make plays. He is a power forward, but he is starting to learn to find the areas to make the right plays. We want him to be direct, use his big body, take pucks to the net, and be at the net. He is a good complementary player with skilled guys because he is big and strong and can make the little plays that are needed.

What is the plan for Jani Hakanpaa moving forward? He hasn’t been on the ice.

Berube: He will be back on the ice soon, and then he is good to go. He got something done — a procedure done — to help himself out a little bit. He just needs a few days, and then he will be back on the ice and getting up to speed again to be ready to go.

Will he be back on the ice this week?

Berube: I would say so, yeah. Soon.

Do you have a sense of Bobby McMann’s timeline?

Berube: I think he will be on the ice maybe tomorrow. I am not sure. It is still up in the air, but hopefully, if he gets skating and feels good, he could be an option for next week. But we will see.