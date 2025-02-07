Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, which improved the team’s record to 33-19-2.

On Anthony Stolarz’s first game back in the crease since Dec. 12:

It is great (to see him back), obviously. He is a big part of this team. When he was out, we missed him. He played a heck of a game.

Great Save by Stolarz! pic.twitter.com/Ils2YQQGBd — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) February 7, 2025

On the team’s overall performance:

The team battled. It was a hard game with a lot of penalties. Our penalty kill was really good. Our power play got us a goal and gave us momentum before that. I thought they had really good looks. We missed some open nets, but they were good. There were a lot of special teams tonight, but the guys dug in. The third period was a battle. (Seattle) came hard. They are a good third-period team, but we hung in there and did a good job.

On what he liked about the team’s five-for-five PK:

Our structure. When the goalie needed to make a save, he did. We are going to give up chances at times, and he made saves. The PK was aggressive. I didn’t think we gave them too much time. We pressured well, cleared pucks when we needed to, and did all of the little things right. They did a good job on the PK tonight.

On how the team handled the Kraken’s transition game:

There were times when we didn’t do a good enough job of it, but for the most part… We didn’t give up too many odd-man rushes in the game — two, which is a good number against that team. They are quick and can skate. Overall, we did a good job in that department. I would’ve liked to have seen us push a little more early in the third period than we did, but we hung in there and got the win.

On the performance of the Nylander-Tavares-Marner line:

I thought they were fine, but they could’ve executed better in some situations where they normally would. They kind of mishandled pucks and didn’t execute the pass at the time. There were opportunities for them to strike and get some opportunities, but I didn’t think they executed well enough. In general, our team’s execution with the puck was maybe off a little bit tonight.

On Philippe Myers scoring his first goal since 2022/first goal as a Leaf:

He was good. He was aggressive and played a simple game, as he normally does. He shot pucks — that is what he does. He got one tonight off of their guy, but you never know when you shoot it. He was a good player for us.

Myers first as a Leaf vs Kraken courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/qieQwXVYjd — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) February 7, 2025

On whether he thought the Matthew Knies goal was going to stand after the review:

Our video guy wired down and said it was going to be a good goal. They called a good goal on the ice, and a lot of the time, it is hard to overturn that. It is close — very close — but when they call it on the ice, it takes a lot to overturn it.

On Mitch Marner reaching 500 career assists: