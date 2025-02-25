Ahead of Tuesday’s game in Boston, head coach Craig Berube discussed the challenge against the Bruins, his healthy goaltending duo, and Calle Jarnkrok closing in on a return to the lineup.

Morning Skate Lines – Feb. 25

No lineup changes expected for Leafs tonight in Boston Craig Berube rolling with the same group that went 2-0-0 over the weekend @TSNHockey — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2025

Joe Sacco said that when these two teams play, Xs and Os go out the windows. What is your perspective on the rivalry?

Berube: It is always a competitive and physical game. It’s two teams who are big rivals and don’t like each other very much. There is a lot of emotion involved in the game.

Did you notice Mitch Marner with a bit of extra pep in his step walking back into this building after the 4 Nations?

Berube: I thought our morning skate had a lot of energy. There was a lot of life out there, which is a good sign for us. The guys are feeling it. They know it is a big game. It is always a big game against Boston, especially in this building.

How important is the pursuit of first place in the division?

Berube: I don’t know if you look at first place. You look at the games we play and focus on winning them. You have to take care of business night in and night out and not look at the standings so much. Look at where we are as a team and what we are doing day-to-day.

That is more of the focus than looking at the standings. We can’t control what other teams do. We can only control what we do night in and night out. If you look at the league standings, everywhere, it is tight. We have to win games, and we have to be focused on what we are doing.

How much confidence does it give the team to have both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll available now?

Berube: It is definitely nice that we can get a nice rotation going here, as we have had for most of the year. I know [Stolarz] was out for some time, but it is a nice thing to have. You’re not wearing someone out, either, when using both guys. They’ve both played extremely well for us this year.

What sort of emotions and memories flood back for you personally when you walk into this building?

Berube: Even before [the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 win with St. Louis], I went into Boston with the Flyers for playoff series. I have a lot of memories in this building — and the old building, where I played. There are not many good ones in the old building.

It is great. It is a great place, and a great hockey town. I always get pretty jacked up coming into this building.

How close is Calle Jarnkrok to a return to the lineup?

Berube: He is close. Very close. There are some things that have to be done with… you know, stuff. But he is feeling excellent. He has to see the doctor yet, and he will do that shortly. He is feeling great on the ice. He is really ready to play.

Is it a possibility that Jarnkrok will play on this trip?

Berube: It could be, but as I said, things have to be done.

What kind of boost would Jarnkrok provide to the lineup?

Berube: Veteran player who is a very intelligent player. He checks a lot of boxes — penalty killing, end of games, faceoffs. He can play any position. He is a real complementary player with good players, which is nice to have, too.

With the three games in four nights coming out of the break, do you notice any fatigue with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner?

Berube: For sure, but they are grinding through it. We are trying to help them as much as we can for rest purposes. We are going to have to do that going forward for a little bit.

The uncertainty of a contract year can affect players differently. How, if at all, has it affected John Tavares?

Berube: Not a little bit. He is a pro. He just does his thing. It is every day. He comes to work. He does his routine. He has it down. He has played extremely well for us. I don’t think he thinks about it, to be honest with you. I haven’t noticed any of that with him.

You’ve experienced a playoff series against Brad Marchand. Marner has experienced a couple of them. What was it like to see them playing together?

Berube: When you get together like they did and you are playing for your country, all of that goes out of the window for the tournament. But it is back to normal. It went away for a bit, but it is back to normal.

What do you respect about a normal Brad Marchand?

Berube: He is a great player — competitive, plays with a lot of emotion and energy, and a lot of skill to go with it. He has been a very good player for a long time, and it has shown when he plays in the Olympics and 4 Nations. He is a special player.