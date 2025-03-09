After practice in Utah on Sunday, GM Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube addressed the media.

Brad Treliving’s Statement on the Mitch Marner reports

Treliving: Just to respond to some of the reporting from yesterday with regards to Mitch, I am not going to get into any questions with regards to contracts and the business side of it. We are not going to get into it; other than that, we are aligned with Mitch. We are worried about this season, and we’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want to keep Mitch here for a long time.

It is not a distraction, but we think the world of him. It is just not a question we are going to get into. We’ve dealt with it here. We’ll move forward. We want Mitch here. We are all focused on the 19 games to go.

I just wanted to come address [the media] on it so you don’t have to track me down. We’ll move on.

He scored two goals in Colorado. What do you like about how he has handled it?

Treliving: Everything — we like everything about Mitch.

We talked about it at the beginning of the year. We are going to try to handle the business side away from it. I think he has handled everything extremely well.

I get it. You guys have jobs to do. I totally respect that. I just wanted to make sure we came out and addressed it. I support Mitch 1,000%. He is not out here on an island with us. We are trying to worry about winning hockey games.

Craig Berube: “We are making too many mistakes and giving up too many goals”

What is your sense of the group coming off of the deadline? There have also been a few losses in a row.

Berube: We are frustrated, I think. I (actually) wouldn’t say frustrated; we are making too many mistakes and giving up too many goals. We had a good meeting this morning. The guys spoke. We are trying to get this thing straightened out.

How did the meeting work? Do you turn it over to the players? Are the coaches running it?

Berube: I run it, but people speak.

Did anyone speak up, in particular, that resonated with the group?

Berube: It is all private stuff. I don’t air that. We had a good meeting. That is where I leave it at, really.

How much is it on the goalies?

Berube: It is on everybody. Everybody is a part of it. We are a team. We have to be better in front of them. I am sure they want the goals back that go in. It is on all of us, coaches included.

We have to get back on track. We have been a very good defensive team all year, and we have to get back to that. We are scoring goals, and that is good, but we are giving up too many.

Why did you decide to maybe change it up with Scott Laughton’s line and Bobby McMann moving up to the second line?

Berube: I just wanted a little more speed on that line with Tavares and Willy. I thought Bobby skated well last night. He was physical and made some plays. We are just tweaking things a little bit.

What stands out the most about the Utah Hockey Club?

Berube: Well, they are competitive. I don’t think they are really giving up a whole lot, to be honest with you, when I watch them. They are playing good defense. They have some good skill over there. They can go. They’re a fast team.

After his last pull from the game in Vegas, do you talk to Joseph Woll, or do you let it be?

Berube: I do, but I mostly leave it to the goalie coach. He handles that.

What is Chris Tanev’s status?

Berube: He is battling through this. Again, he is going through practice. He is not where he wants to be. We have to be careful with this situation. It is unfortunate because we do miss him. He is a big part of our team. At the same time, we want to do what is best for the player, and the player has to do what is best for himself.

