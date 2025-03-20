Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche, which improved the team’s record to 41-24-3.

On the funky game-winning shorthanded goal:

The puck was shot out and hit the ref, but I wasn’t looking. I wasn’t paying attention. Good break for us. I was not very happy with the penalty — not very happy with the call, to be honest with you. But it is what it is.

On the Joseph Woll’s 38-save performance:

He was excellent. He made some real good saves and held us in it in the first period. I didn’t think we were on our toes in the first period. We looked like we were a little bit tentative and not aggressive enough. We were kind of watching them move the puck around and skate.

On whether Woll has started to differentiate himself as a Game 1 playoff starter:

He has played excellently in the last three games. He has been really good. We will figure all of that out.

On the showing from the Matthews line:

That line was very good tonight. That is not an easy job up against the MacKinnon line all night, and they did a great job. What made the line effective is that they went after them, played in the offensive zone, created opportunities, worked, and skated along with McCabe and Tanev. We talked about putting them on their heels a little bit, and they did that. The line was really good for us tonight.

On Scott Laughton’s adjustment process:

I think he is trying to play the game without making mistakes. He is overthinking things instead of just playing. Be aggressive and do your thing. That will come around. I do believe that. He wants to do well. You just have to loosen up and go play. Use your ability. You are a good player. You played in the league for a long time. Just go play. I think he is holding back a little bit. He is too safe almost.

On whether Laughton is pressing too hard as a local kid coming home to Toronto who wants to make an impact for his hometown team:

I am sure that is part of it. He is from here. He has a lot going on with people and everything else. You want to please, right? He has to forget about pleasing and play. Do your thing. You are a good player. That is why you are in the NHL and have played for a long time.

On the team turning it around this week with two solid wins on home ice: