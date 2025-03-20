The Maple Leafs are looking to make it three wins in a row when they visit Madison Square Garden to face the fighting-for-their-playoff-lives New York Rangers (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet Ontario).

Head-to-Head Stats: Maple Leafs (40-24-3) vs. Rangers (33-30-6)

In the 2024-25 regular season statistics, New York holds the advantage in three out of five offensive categories, but Toronto holds the advantage in four out of five defensive categories.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards
#23 Matthew Knies — #34 Auston Matthews — #16 Mitch Marner
#74 Bobby McMann — #91 John Tavares — #88 William Nylander
#29 Pontus Holmberg — #11 Max Domi — #89 Nick Robertson
#24 Scott Laughton — #64 David Kampf  — #18 Steven Lorentz

Defensemen
#22 Jake McCabe — #8 Chris Tanev
#44 Morgan Rielly — #25 Brandon Carlo
#2 Simon Benoit — #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders
Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz
#60 Joseph Woll

Extras: Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers
Injured (LTIR): Jani Hakanpää, Max Pacioretty

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards
#10 Artemi Panarin — #16 Vincent Trocheck — #50 Will Cuylle
#13 Alexis Lafreniere — #8 JT Miller — #93 Mika Zibanejad
#20 Chris Kreider  — #39 Sam Carrick — #22 Johnny Brodzinski
— #71 Jusso Parssinen — #65 Brett Berard

Defensemen
#79 K’Andre Miller — #23 Adam Fox
#24 Carson Soucy  — #17 Will Borgen
#6 Zac Jones — #4 Braden Schneider

Goaltenders
Starter: #31 Igor Shesterkin
#32 Jonathan Quick

