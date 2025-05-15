Before traveling to Florida, head coach Craig Berube discussed the challenge of regrouping after a blowout Game 5 loss, the message to his players and leaders ahead of Game 6, and Anthony Stolarz’s status.

How do you go about re-focusing the group today?

Berube: We will chat when we get to Florida, sit down, and talk about things.

We went out in the first period and were just overthinking things and weren’t playing. We didn’t move our feet. We didn’t compete. We were tentative in the game. We can’t play like that.

You have been emphasizing north-south play and winning puck battles since you arrived in Toronto. In a big game, the message was sent, but it was not carried out. How frustrating is that?

Berube: It is disappointing for everybody, the players included. They want to do well — they want to do the right thing — but sometimes, when you go into a game and it is a big game at home, we overthink things. You have to trust our structure and system. That takes care of the thinking, and then it is just about playing.

We know what type of series it is. It has been a good series. The first four games were competitive. We were competitive, we were skating, we were physical, and we were [winning] puck battles. The last game was overthinking things and not playing hockey.

What is the message you want the players to walk out of the room with after the meeting tonight?

Berube: The things I just said. You have to skate. You have to compete. It is going to be physical. It is tight. We know that. Take the thinking out, go play, and be aggressive. You can’t not be aggressive. You have to get numbers in there.

The system and the structure take care of the thinking. That is what I want them to do. Go out and play hockey. Play with structure, but be aggressive.

When a team is overthinking it, does it stem from the pressure of wanting it too much?

Berube: It is a little bit of that. You probably get in your head, are worrying too much about the results, and are not focusing on the process. That is where it comes from.

I have seen it before in the playoffs. I have coached it before in the playoffs. I know what they are going through.

The top players on this team have overthought it in big moments in the past. Is there any way to get through to them specifically ahead of Game 6?

Berube: It is a lot of the same that I tell the whole team. They are no different than anyone else on the team. You can’t go out, play the game, and focus on what you hope the result is going to be. You have to go out and focus on what you need to do to get results. That is the most important thing.

In this type of series, you have to do things a certain way against this team. It takes compete. It takes puck battles. You have to have second and third efforts all over the ice. That is the stuff we need to focus on tomorrow, going into the game.

Those are the types of things to focus on: second and third effort, aggressiveness, numbers, and compete. That is what they should be focused on.

Is part of the messaging reminding them of times when they do follow that approach, and it went well?

Berube: For sure. We will be a lot better in Game 6.

It’s often said that we learn more about ourselves in times of defeat than in times of victory. With the manner of the defeat in Game 5, did you learn anything new about your players?

Berube: No, not really. A loss is a loss. If we had lost 2-1 and it was a close game, would it really matter today? We got beat. I have been in this situation before. A loss is a loss.

We are all going to be down and dejected, but we can’t be. Today, we have to regroup and get a different mindset going heading into tomorrow’s game. Be excited to go and win a game. We have to change the whole mindset here.

There was a lot of talk about flushing Game 5 amid all of the negativity in the market. Do you encourage your players to stay away from places — such as social media — where all the negativity lives?

Berube: I always tell them that. Whether they do it or not is their choice. If you want to look at things, you can look at things. I can’t control what they do.

They need to stick together tonight as a team, take a breath, and stop thinking about the game tonight. Relax. We will get thinking about the game the next day when it matters.

It boils down to a few things that we need to make sure we do in the game: aggressiveness, compete, puck battles, and enjoying the moment. This is what the guys play for. You have to enjoy it. Don’t overthink the game.

You have been around the city enough to know how important this team is to the fan base. The fan base is pretty dejected today. A lot of them are feeling like it’s a case of, “Here we go again.” You haven’t been here for the last nine years, but what can you say to those fans today after a lot of them left the game early in Game 5?

Berube: Believe, like our team believes. That is all you can do. I get it. I do. They are fans. They paid good money to come to the game. They want to see results. I have been around Philly for a long time, too, and it was a lot of similar stuff. It is just part of the game.

I am not focused on the fans. I am focused on our team.

The shot volume was fairly equal in the last game, and while that isn’t the only indication of the offense, what does the team need to do to convert on more of its attempts?

Berube: The shot volume was equal, but we have to do a better job of creating more high-danger shots, in my opinion, than we did in the last game. I am not saying not to shoot the puck, but it’s about shooting the puck and getting to the inside for the next shot and a rebound.

We have to do a better job of making life more miserable for their goalie. This guy is a good goaltender. He is a first-save goalie. He makes saves, and he is an effort goalie. We are going to have to out-compete the goalie.

Is there any chance Anthony Stolarz travels with the team for Game 6?

Berube: I doubt it.