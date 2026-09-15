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Even though they were fresh off a second championship in franchise history, a significant personnel shift was inevitable this summer for the Toronto Marlies.

Beyond the always high turnover at the AHL level, new GM John Chayka was beginning to mold the organization in his image. The change started behind the bench, where some of the moves were unsurprising, while others raised an eyebrow or two.

Coaching and Management

Head coach John Gruden earned a promotion to an assistant coaching role with the Maple Leafs after guiding the Marlies to the Calder Cup championship. Assistant coach Michael Dyck also departed, accepting the dual role of general manager and head coach with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants.

The Marlies filled the opening at the top by promoting Steve Sullivan to head coach. Given his history with both the new GM and the organization, the internal promotion was not surprising. It is worth mentioning that this is Sullivan’s first-ever head-coaching job outside of the U18 Jr. Coyotes, which always represents something of a gamble for a team hoping to defend its championship. But there is plenty to like about Sullivan’s diverse set of experiences across management roles and assistant coaching jobs, as well as his player development background.

Sullivan will be supported by three assistant coaches: the returning Mark Giordano and new additions Denver Manderson and Greg Moore. Hardcore Marlies fans may remember Manderson, a forward who suited up 20 times for the club over a decade ago. Since retiring from playing in his late 20s, the Fergus, Ontario, native has worked in team consulting and skill development within the Maple Leafs organization while also spending time with the Guelph Storm and University of Guelph hockey programs. This represents his first full-time professional coaching position.

The most eyebrow-raising move amid the coaching shuffle is the return of Moore. Initially hired away from the Chicago Steel on the strength of an impressive developmental résumé—which also included time with the USNTDP—Moore’s three-year tenure as Marlies head coach was a rocky road, as I outlined when the organization parted ways with him in 2023, and he wasn’t helped by the major Covid-19 disruptions to two AHL seasons. Maybe it was too much too soon for him, and returning in an assistant role obviously carries fewer responsibilities.

While not a coaching move, Chris Bourque’s appointment to work under Ryan Hardy in management is also worth noting. To the best of my knowledge, the Marlies have never previously employed an assistant general manager, but it’s also become apparent that Hardy’s responsibilities within Chayka’s front office have grown beyond just the AHL team. There are not many former players who know the AHL better than Bourque, a three-time Calder Cup champion, former league MVP, and Hershey Bears legend. Since retiring in 2022, he has worked in scouting and player recruitment for Toronto and will continue contributing in those areas alongside his new responsibilities.

Goaltending

Departed

Dennis Hildeby — traded to Tampa Bay

2026-27 Depth Chart

Artur Akhtyamov

Vyacheslav Peksa

Samuel Hlavaj — NHL free-agent signing

Ken Appleby — one-year AHL extension

Timofei Obvintsev — one-year AHL contract

The Maple Leafs made their intentions clear at the NHL level by trading Joseph Woll and Hildeby before signing Sergei Bobrovsky. That leaves reigning playoff MVP Artur Akhtyamov as the organization’s anointed third goaltender and the Marlies’ presumed starter entering 2026-27. The picture behind him is considerably less clear.

The signing of Hlavaj is a gamble that leaves me a little puzzled at first blush. Although the 25-year-old has size and international experience, he has accomplished little in North America so far and has yet to establish himself as a dependable AHL goaltender.

Peksa has struggled since arriving in North America, but I expect him to spend much of the season in Cincinnati alongside veteran Appleby.

The most intriguing decision was the signing of Obvintsev to an AHL contract. The Leafs selected the Russian netminder 157th overall in 2024, but he has barely played over the last two seasons. There is still plenty of developmental runway for a goalie who is just 21 years old, but where exactly he fits into this crowded deck of netminders is anyone’s guess. At the very least, he will be one of the more interesting stories to follow during training camp.

Defense

Departed

Ryan McCleary — returned to the University of Nebraska Omaha

Rhett Parsons — Hershey Bears

John Prokop — Milwaukee Admirals

Chas Sharpe — Hamilton Hammers

Henry Thrun — Winnipeg Jets

Matt Benning — unrestricted free agent

2026-27 Depth Chart

Matt Anderson — one-year AHL contract

Vincent Borgesi

Noah Chadwick

Ben Danford

Frank Djurasevic

Hayes Hundley

Cole McWard — NHL free-agent signing

Ben Meehan — one-year AHL contract

Dakota Mermis

Marshall Rifai

Blake Smith

William Villeneuve

Cade Webber

The only particularly notable departure is Benning. His presence on the ice and experience around a young group of defensemen were invaluable during the championship run.

Among the additions, Meehan and Anderson provide organizational depth and will likely begin the season in Cincinnati. McWard is the newcomer with the clearest potential to make an impact in the AHL. The right-shot defenseman has recorded 70 points in 184 career AHL games and brings another puck-moving element to the blue line.

The remainder of the group consists largely of familiar names, although several appeared only near the end of last season. The organization now faces the challenge of finding meaningful playing time for five NHL prospects aged 22 or younger without compromising the team’s ability to compete.

Webber enters the final season of his entry-level contract with plenty to prove after injuries limited him to 33 games last season. His size, reach, and defensive upside remain intriguing, but this is an important year for him to stay healthy, establish consistency, and carve out a more significant role.

Forwards

Departed

Marko Sikic — Calgary Wranglers

Ben King — Lada Togliatti

Nick Rhéaume — Iowa Wild

Luke Grainger — Sport

Alex Nylander — Calgary Flames tryout

Unrestricted Free Agents

Brandon Baddock — LW/RW

Travis Boyd — C/RW

Cédric Paré — C/LW

2026-27 Depth Chart

Matthew Barbolini — C/LW; tryout

Sawyer Boulton — RW/LW; two-year AHL contract

Brendan Brisson — LW/RW; one-year, two-way contract

Brandon Buhr — F

Matt Copponi — C/RW; one-year AHL contract

Benoît-Olivier Groulx — C/LW

Luke Haymes — C/LW

Miroslav Holinka — C/W

Reese Johnson — C/RW; two-year AHL extension

Marc Johnstone — RW/LW

Ryan Kirwan — LW/RW

Vinni Lettieri — C/RW

Zack MacEwen — C/RW; two-year NHL contract

Ross Mitton — RW/LW; one-year AHL contract

Michael Pezzetta — LW/C

Jacob Quillan — C/LW

Henrik Rybinski — W/C; two-year NHL contract

Logan Shaw — RW/C

Landon Sim — C/RW

Sam Stevens — C/LW; one-year AHL extension

Ryan Tverberg — C/RW

Borya Valis — RW/C

The two most notable forwards who may not return are Boyd and Nylander.

Boyd’s season ended prematurely due to an injury that required surgery, and there have been rumours linking him with a move to Sweden.

The Nylander brothers sharing an organization was a nice story, and I certainly do not begrudge Alex the opportunity to attend Calgary’s camp. I would be surprised if he earns an NHL contract from the Flames, though. From there, his options may come down to accepting a lucrative AHL deal—probably outside Toronto—or returning to Europe for a better payday.

I’m pleased to see Barbolini receive a tryout heading into camp. He is a big-bodied forward with more to offer and has already shown the adaptability to move around the lineup and contribute in different roles.

I do not expect any of the newcomers signed to AHL contracts to make the opening-day Marlies roster. Copponi is the most interesting of the group after a promising rookie season in the ECHL and a strong playoff showing. Even if he returns to Cincinnati initially, he has positioned himself as a legitimate recall option.

Buhr and Haymes, meanwhile, enter the final seasons of their respective entry-level contracts. Both will need to demonstrate that they can secure significant roles within an increasingly crowded forward group, with Haymes looking to take a step after his reasonably productive rookie year and keep himself near the top of the call-up list.

It is difficult to envision either MacEwen or Rybinski making the Maple Leafs’ opening-night roster. Capable of centering either the second or third line, Rybinski finished sixth on Hershey in five-on-five scoring last season, but the British Columbia native led the Bears in five-on-five production the year prior. The Marlies will hope to rekindle that version of the 25-year-old, who brings size, versatility, and considerable experience from two Calder Cup championship runs in Hershey.

Brisson was a late addition, and notably, his signing pushed the organization to the 50-contract limit. The former first-round pick has appeared in just 27 NHL games since Vegas selected him 29th overall in 2020. After being traded to the Rangers organization, Brisson spent most of last season with Hartford. He signed a two-way deal, and it is almost certain he will be reassigned to the Marlies. I view it as a low-cost reclamation project and, in practical terms, a replacement for Alex Nylander: a skilled winger with first-round pedigree who is running out of time to translate his offensive ability into consistent professional results.

Among the prospects, centerman Miroslav Holinka is the name that leaps off the page. The 20-year-old suited up for one game late last season before the organization elected to send him home. In that lone appearance against Syracuse, Holinka played with poise and made several intelligent decisions on both sides of the puck. It was only one game, but he did not look overwhelmed by the pace or physicality of the AHL. The previous development staff, alongside Holinka, decided he should return home to rest and recover instead of joining the Calder Cup playoffs.

With a full professional season now in front of him, Holinka is among the more compelling developmental storylines on the roster as a center. The Marlies remain deep enough to compete, but their most important task will be ensuring that players such as Holinka, Danford, Chadwick, Webber, and Akhtyamov receive the minutes and responsibilities needed to take another step.