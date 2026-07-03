In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ busy offseason, from the draft to the UFA period, and break down each addition and subtraction.
Episode Topics
- The Darren Raddysh sign-and-trade: eight years, $8.5 million AAV (1:30)
- The Sergei Bobrovsky signing: three years, $7 million AAV (16:40)
- The Nick Paul trade acquisition in exchange for Dennis Hildeby & two picks (27:20)
- The Jack Roslovic signing: two years, $4 million AAV (43:50)
- The Colton Sissons signing: two years, $4.25 million AAV (51:30)
- The Teddy Blueger (2×2.5) and Brandon Duhaime (3×2.6) signings (1:05:10)
- The clear theme in the moves of trying to rejuvenate Auston Matthews (1:16:00)
- The (as expected) Gavin McKenna pick and the 2026 draft class (1:23:20)
- The Departed: Nick Robertson, Matias Maccelli, Brandon Carlo (1:26:00)
- Overall feelings on the Maple Leafs‘ offseason work so far (1:36:00)
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