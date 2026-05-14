In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the dismissal of Craig Berube, the field of candidates to replace him, and Auston Matthews’ future in Toronto amid rampant speculation.

Episode Topics

  • John Chayka making the correct (if obvious) call to fire Craig Berube and team ownership/Keith Pelley signing off on it (0:45)
  • The initial media reports suggesting Berube would stay, and the implications for the Auston Matthews conversation (11:40)
  • Finally, some good vibes in Leafland post-lottery win and Berube firing (30:30)
  • Early thoughts on the possible coaching candidates to replace Berube: Bruce Cassidy, Jay Woodcroft, Manny Malhotra, Patrick Roy, David Carle, Misha Donskov (32:00)
  • On a promising start to the John Chayka-Mats Sundin era, and the looming Matthews situation (1:04:00)

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MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

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