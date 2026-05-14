In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the dismissal of Craig Berube, the field of candidates to replace him, and Auston Matthews’ future in Toronto amid rampant speculation.
Episode Topics
- John Chayka making the correct (if obvious) call to fire Craig Berube and team ownership/Keith Pelley signing off on it (0:45)
- The initial media reports suggesting Berube would stay, and the implications for the Auston Matthews conversation (11:40)
- Finally, some good vibes in Leafland post-lottery win and Berube firing (30:30)
- Early thoughts on the possible coaching candidates to replace Berube: Bruce Cassidy, Jay Woodcroft, Manny Malhotra, Patrick Roy, David Carle, Misha Donskov (32:00)
- On a promising start to the John Chayka-Mats Sundin era, and the looming Matthews situation (1:04:00)
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