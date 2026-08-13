In a dog-days-of-summer edition of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ continued overhaul of their front office, their forward and defense mix, excitement about the new season, and the remaining forwards lingering in the UFA market.
Episode Topics
- The staffing changes in the Leafs‘ front office over the summer (1:00)
- What role did complacency play in last season’s major underachievement? (27:00)
- The lack of moves since the flurry of moves in early July, and the Leafs‘ offseason decisions on defense (39:00)
- The Leafs‘ forward mix/fits, the potential roles of Roslovic, Paul & Sissons, and the idea of Cowan and McKenna both playing in the top six (49:30)
- The realistic deployment strategy for Auston Matthews, and the possibilities surrounding a Matthews-Nylander line (58:00)
- Excitement about a more enjoyable product on the ice than last season (1:04:30)
- Interest level in the remaining free agent forwards: Patrik Laine, Vladimir Tarasenko, Michael Bunting, Eeli Tolvanen (1:11:30)
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