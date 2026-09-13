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After the Maple Leafs prospects defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 to close out the 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge, Marlies head coach Steve Sullivan discussed his team’s improvement from its opening game, strong performances from Patriks Plumins and Brody Pepoy, Vinny Borgesi’s intriguing skill set on the blue line, and the challenge of unlocking more offense from Tyler Hopkins.

What were your overall thoughts on the game? There appeared to be some clear improvements from the opening game.

Sullivan: There were improvements, but I think there was also a lot more five-on-five hockey, so we were able to get into more of a flow and work on our structure.

We gave them a lot of information in the last 48 hours, and it took them a little while. When you’re watching video and watching other people go through it, it’s not the same as experiencing it yourself. After getting that first repetition out of the way yesterday and showing them some video today, I thought they felt and looked much more comfortable.

Several players appeared in both games. What progress did you see from players such as Noah Chadwick and Vinny Borgesi, as well as Brody Pepoy, who stepped in and seemed to elevate his game?

Sullivan: I think a lot of them were in the same situation. There were some nerves yesterday, and the flow of the game wasn’t great with all of the power plays and special teams. It was difficult for us to build any momentum.

Today was much different. There was a lot more five-on-five hockey, so they felt more comfortable, got into the flow, and were able to take regular shifts. A lot of guys played really good hockey games.

Brody Pepoy smooth with it 👀 pic.twitter.com/g84M0FGLJb — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 13, 2026

BOY OH BOY, BORGESI 🎯 pic.twitter.com/bTtdXDyhp1 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 13, 2026

There were a few smiles on the bench after some of Patriks Plumins’ saves. What did he bring to the game?

Sullivan: We were outshot today, and he was a big reason why we came away with the win. He made some really big saves, especially near the end. They really took it to us over the final five or six minutes, and he was able to close the door.

What stands out about the way Plumins plays the position?

Sullivan: He’s aggressive. He’s an aggressive goaltender who moves a lot, but at the same time, from a coach’s standpoint, he gives you a sense of calmness behind the bench.

You can see that he’s in front of the play. Even though he moves around quite a bit, it doesn’t feel out of control. It was calming for us behind the bench. It felt like he was going to make the big saves.

What do you like about Vinny Borgesi’s game?

Sullivan: His elusiveness. He’s really shifty, and he shows patience with the puck. He makes the opposition stressed when he is on the ice.

Whether it is on the power play or at five-on-five, the way he walks the blue line — combined with his thought process and hockey IQ in understanding when to go and when not to go — makes it very difficult for the defending team to anticipate where he will be and when he will make his move. I really like his game.

Is there an opportunity to unlock more offense from Tyler Hopkins?

Sullivan: He’s an interesting study. I really enjoy his game, and from behind the bench, I love the fact that I feel very comfortable with him. But you’re right: How do we get it to translate?

He makes a lot of really good plays and is always in the right position. How do we take him to the next level, and where does it translate into more points? It’s a great question, and I don’t have the answer yet. I’ve obviously had only a short time with him.

We’ll continue to watch his game, and hopefully, when he turns pro, we can start analyzing how to take him to that next point. The rest of his game was really good.

What was the experience of coaching at this prospect event like?

Sullivan: It was great. This is probably the most difficult event for us because everything happens so quickly. From the moment the players fly in, they have medicals, one practice, and a lot of other obligations. We’re also trying to give them a lot of systems information.

There was then a quick turnaround from the 6 p.m. game yesterday to the 1 p.m. game today, so it was very difficult for them. I’m proud of the effort they gave and the way they rebounded and came back today.

It’s a really good event. It’s fun to see these players, the improvements they have made, and where they are in their games, but it is also a difficult event.

What were your impressions of the facilities and the way the event was organized in Gatineau?

Sullivan: It was great. We’ve been in Montreal for the last couple of years, and they ran it really well. Gatineau did an unbelievable job of hosting us. This is a beautiful arena, so we were really happy to be here.

Game 2 Lineup – Maple Leafs 6 vs. Jets 4

Goal scorers: Hayes Hundley, Vinny Borgesi, Alex Bilecki, Nic Whitehead, Brody Pepoy

Sunday lineup pic.twitter.com/AERrbrEZ4C — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 13, 2026