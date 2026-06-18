In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ trade with Philadelphia, the hiring of Jim Hiller as head coach, the first-overall debate (or if it’s a debate at all), and their takeaways from the Marlies’ playoff run.

Episode Topics

  • The well-kept-secret hiring of Jim Hiller as the Maple Leafs‘ next head coach (1:00)
  • Is there a sound rationale for the Hiller choice by John Chayka? + the possible influence from Auston Matthews’ preference (8:50)
  • The naïveté of the arguments for Joe Pavelski (31:50)
  • Pros and cons of Jay Woodcroft vs. Jim Hiller (35:00)
  • John Chayka underlining “alignment” with Hiller & the coaching staff (38:45)
  • First impressions of the Joseph Woll trade to Philadelphia (46:30)
  • The potential and risk at the Leafs‘ goaltending position post-Woll trade (51:00)
  • The addition of Emil Andrae to the Leafs‘ blue line (1:06:30)
  • The first-overall debate: Is Gavin McKenna an absolute lock? Is Ivar Stenberg worthy of the conversation? (1:14:40)
  • Takeaways from the Marlies‘ amazing playoff run (1:29:30)

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MLHS Staff
Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging Maple Leafs content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

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