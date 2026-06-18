In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ trade with Philadelphia, the hiring of Jim Hiller as head coach, the first-overall debate (or if it’s a debate at all), and their takeaways from the Marlies’ playoff run.
Episode Topics
- The well-kept-secret hiring of Jim Hiller as the Maple Leafs‘ next head coach (1:00)
- Is there a sound rationale for the Hiller choice by John Chayka? + the possible influence from Auston Matthews’ preference (8:50)
- The naïveté of the arguments for Joe Pavelski (31:50)
- Pros and cons of Jay Woodcroft vs. Jim Hiller (35:00)
- John Chayka underlining “alignment” with Hiller & the coaching staff (38:45)
- First impressions of the Joseph Woll trade to Philadelphia (46:30)
- The potential and risk at the Leafs‘ goaltending position post-Woll trade (51:00)
- The addition of Emil Andrae to the Leafs‘ blue line (1:06:30)
- The first-overall debate: Is Gavin McKenna an absolute lock? Is Ivar Stenberg worthy of the conversation? (1:14:40)
- Takeaways from the Marlies‘ amazing playoff run (1:29:30)
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple