Head coach Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-0 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

On the team’s response in a pressure-packed do-or-die game:

There is always pressure. When we came out for the first period, we skated and were on our toes. We played our game. We played a simple game tonight and were determined. That stands out for me, more than anything: determination, on our toes, skating, moving the puck, and doing all of the little things right. We managed the puck really well tonight, in my opinion. We didn’t have many turnovers. We got pucks deep. All of the simple things.

On Auston Matthews’ Game 6 performance:

For me, Auston — as it is consistently, on all nights — plays 200 feet. He touches all areas of the game. And he scored a big goal for us tonight, obviously. Again, it starts with his determination and leadership that way. It rubs off on the rest of our team when they see him going the way he was going tonight. I thought he was very determined. He competed extremely hard. He touched all areas of the game.

"HOLY MACKINAW!" MATTHEWS GIVES THE LEAFS THE LEAD IN GAME 6 vs Panthers courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph (5/16/25) pic.twitter.com/YGEC3qpmqk — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 17, 2025

On the meaning of the words “Game 7”:

They’re fun, yeah. It means a lot to everybody. I don’t know how players think nowadays, but when I was growing up — and all of the people I knew growing up — we always dreamt about a Game 7. They’re big games, obviously. There is a lot on the line. Everything is on the line. We have to come out in Game 7 and do the same things we did tonight. It is not fancy. It is just competing and being direct. It’s simple hockey.

On Matthew Knies’ injury, and if he will play in Game 7:

We don’t know right now. I wouldn’t know the answer to that question right now. He is dealing with something that happened, and we have to look at him and see how he is feeling tomorrow. We will see how he is.

On managing Knies’ injury throughout the game:

It was just based on conversations with him. I used him in situational play, more than anything, down the stretch there. If he was good to go or if he wasn’t good to go, it was more a sense of me talking to him on the bench and understanding where he was at, at the time.

On the penalty kill’s 4-for-4 night:

We did a good job of killing. We were aggressive. Again, it goes to our five-on-five play. We were aggressive, on our toes, blocking shots, and all of that good stuff. It is just playing on our toes, more than anything. Our PK was good tonight and needed to be good.

On his process for preparing for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2019: