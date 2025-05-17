Head coach Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-0 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.
On the team’s response in a pressure-packed do-or-die game:
There is always pressure.
When we came out for the first period, we skated and were on our toes. We played our game.
We played a simple game tonight and were determined. That stands out for me, more than anything: determination, on our toes, skating, moving the puck, and doing all of the little things right. We managed the puck really well tonight, in my opinion. We didn’t have many turnovers. We got pucks deep. All of the simple things.
On Auston Matthews’ Game 6 performance:
For me, Auston — as it is consistently, on all nights — plays 200 feet. He touches all areas of the game. And he scored a big goal for us tonight, obviously.
Again, it starts with his determination and leadership that way. It rubs off on the rest of our team when they see him going the way he was going tonight. I thought he was very determined. He competed extremely hard. He touched all areas of the game.
"HOLY MACKINAW!"
MATTHEWS GIVES THE LEAFS THE LEAD IN GAME 6 vs Panthers courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph (5/16/25) pic.twitter.com/YGEC3qpmqk
— Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) May 17, 2025
On the meaning of the words “Game 7”:
They’re fun, yeah. It means a lot to everybody. I don’t know how players think nowadays, but when I was growing up — and all of the people I knew growing up — we always dreamt about a Game 7. They’re big games, obviously. There is a lot on the line. Everything is on the line.
We have to come out in Game 7 and do the same things we did tonight. It is not fancy. It is just competing and being direct. It’s simple hockey.
On Matthew Knies’ injury, and if he will play in Game 7:
We don’t know right now. I wouldn’t know the answer to that question right now.
He is dealing with something that happened, and we have to look at him and see how he is feeling tomorrow. We will see how he is.
On managing Knies’ injury throughout the game:
It was just based on conversations with him. I used him in situational play, more than anything, down the stretch there. If he was good to go or if he wasn’t good to go, it was more a sense of me talking to him on the bench and understanding where he was at, at the time.
On the penalty kill’s 4-for-4 night:
We did a good job of killing. We were aggressive. Again, it goes to our five-on-five play. We were aggressive, on our toes, blocking shots, and all of that good stuff. It is just playing on our toes, more than anything.
Our PK was good tonight and needed to be good.
On his process for preparing for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2019:
I don’t think we prepared much differently than we normally do. It was similar to a Game 7 tonight, you know? We had to win.
It is about not complicating the game. In the Boston Game 7, it was similar. There wasn’t a lot going on. They had a power play early in the game, and our goalie made some good saves.
It is all about puck pressure and checking. It really is. And managing the puck. You just have to stay patient with your game. We ended up getting a goal, and then we got another one. Things opened up.
The preparation for myself… It is a lot of waiting around and a lot of thinking. I enjoy the game — once it gets going — much more. The game is not played throughout the day. You just have to keep everything in check and not overthink things. Let everything happen throughout the day, and it’ll come to you.
When the puck drops, you’re ready to go. That is the best I can tell you.