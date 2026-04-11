Ahead of Saturday’s game against the Panthers, head coach Craig Berube discussed William Villeneuve’s NHL debut, the disappointing seasons for both the Panthers and the Leafs, John Tavares’ King Clancy nomination, and the status of his injured players.

When you’re talking to William Villeneuve about his first NHL game, what all goes into it?

Berube: A lot of the same things I tell all the young guys. Your first couple of shifts will be a little nerve-wracking, and you want to do well. After you get through a couple of shifts, you get feeling better, and you just play.

We provide them with what they’ll see from Florida tonight. They’re obviously a hard forechecking team. They dump a lot of pucks in. He’ll have to be good on his retrievals and battles down low tonight. It’ll be a big part of the game for him.

What stands out about Villeneuve’s game in general?

Berube: He’s a skilled guy. He skates fairly well and moves pucks. He’s more offensive than the other side of it. We’ll see how it goes.

What do you think this game will be like for two divisional rivals who are both out of it?

Berube: I don’t know. It’s a good question. I don’t know how to answer it, to be honest with you. I tell our guys that it is a privilege to play in the NHL. You take every game as seriously as you can. I get what the situation is for both teams, but in the end, we owe it to our teammates, the organization, and the fans to go out and play the game properly.

11 months ago, the Panthers and Leafs were in Game 7 of the second round. What would your reaction be if you were told at the time, this is where the two teams would be 11 months later?

Berube: Yeah, it is tough. It’s tough for both teams. I wouldn’t have thought that. But circumstances — injuries, and a lot of things — play into it. I don’t need to sit here and explain them all. But that is the way it goes sometimes in this league. It just shows the parity in this league. You can’t take a breath. There are no easy teams.

On the note about parity, is there a team that surprised you the most in the league this year?

Berube: Maybe the Sharks, from where they were and where they’ve been. They probably surprised me a little bit. But that just shows you how good that kid (Macklin Celebrini) is. He’s a hell of a player, and I thought they added some veteran pieces to their lineup. Those kids are all getting better for them. They put themselves in a pretty good spot this year.

Are you hoping to make life easier on your goaltenders in the last few games?

Berube: Well, going off the last game, we knew they were going to come out hot in the first period. They shot everything. But he did a good job, AA. We settled in after that, but we do need to try to be better than that in the first period tonight.

John Tavares is the team’s King Clancy nominee. What stands out about his relationship with the city?

Berube: Well, he always wanted to be a Leaf, I think. It shows on and off the ice with him. His leadership, both on and off the ice, is tremendous. What he does for the community, the organization, and the room — that’s just him. Congrats to him.

Is this market hard on players?

Berube: I think it depends on the individual. It can be, for sure, but at the same time, I think it is a privilege ot be in this kind of market, personally. On the other side of it, it is a little… not boring, but it is different. I think it is a privilege to be here. I really do.

Are there updates on Brandon Carlo and Anthony Stolarz?

Berube: Carlo, Stolarz, and Joshua will be out for the rest of the season.

How serious is the Stolarz injury? Will it impact his offseason at all?

Berube: Serious enough. It could, for sure.

Is surgery needed?

Berube: None of them will need surgery.

Morning Skate Lines – Apr. 11