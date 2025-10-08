Ahead of the season opener, Craig Berube discussed Matias Maccelli’s opportunity on the top line, Nick Robertson making the opening-night lineup, Easton Cowan remaining with the team, and the challenge against the Canadiens.

It is a big opportunity for Matias Maccelli right out of the gate. How many games will you give him to find that chemistry on the top line?

Berube: That is always the question. He had some good practice time with that line. I have liked what I have seen in practice.

He is a good playmaker who can pass the puck. That suits the line and how they play. We’ll see how it goes; I can’t predict the future.

He doesn’t need to complicate the game or think he always has to pass or make a play. He just needs to play the game. He owns a good shot. He has shown us that he can fire a puck; he needs to shoot it and play the game. He doesn’t have to overanalyze it or overpass. He just has to go and play.

He has to be responsible defensively. He has to work. He has to compete. All of those things will determine if he can stick there and make it work or not.

What did Nick Robertson do to ensure he was a part of the lineup for opening night?

Berube: A lot like he did last year, if you look at him during training camp, the effort, and the ability to score a goal when we need it. He scored goals throughout camp. With his work ethic and tenacity, he is just a noticeable player. He came in, worked extremely hard, and played well. He deserved to be on the team.

Auston Matthews has been a fast starter when healthy. Where is his game coming out of camp?

Berube: He looks really good to me. Right from the beginning of camp, he has been highly competitive, strong, and looks like he has another gear right now.

Easton Cowan was called up. What is the message to him with the nerves of opening night?

Berube: Relax and play. Just go play. He won’t be playing tonight, but he is up here with us, so we are happy about that. He is here. As I talked about before with Easton, we don’t want him sitting out. We want him to play. Tonight, we chose for him not to play.

Are you planning to give Sammy Blais some runway to get ready for game action?

Berube: I’d like to get him into a couple of practices. He came in the other day, and it was an optional skate. We need to fit him in a little bit first.

Brad Treliving values your insight when he makes changes to the roster. Would you say this team has the roster identity you like coaching?

Berube: I know there is a lot of talk about that all the time, but the pieces we added are good pieces. A guy like Dakota Joshua has size and plays that heavy style of hockey that you need. He has the ability to score goals, which he did in Vancouver. Nic Roy has been a good player in this league; he has won a Cup, knows how to win, and has great size and reach. We like that down the middle — a righthanded center, which we didn’t have for a couple of years here and is nice to have. And I’ve talked about Maccelli.

They are all good pieces that give us a little more size, plus we added some skill.

How has the altered coaching staff, with Derek Lalonde joining the group, worked out through camp?

Berube: It has been good. Derek has a great personality and really connects with players well. He knows the game extremely well. He has been on the winning side of things, so he knows what it takes. It has been a great fit so far; he has great chemistry with our coaches.

What did you learn about Brandon Carlo after the trade deadline and into the playoffs last season?

Berube: I knew him pretty well, going back and seeing him play. He is obviously a really good defender. He is a puck-stopper; he just eats pucks, whether it is a blocked shot or a stick.

In camp this year, he looked a lot more aggressive to me with his size and frame. His gaps have been really good in camp, which is important. He has changed a little bit, too, which is good.

What excites you the most about your team as you turn the page into another season?

Berube: Team. There has been a lot of talk about that here amongst the guys. They’re a tight group right now. That excites me. They truly believe that they need everybody to be successful and that everybody is important on the team. That is a good sign for me.

What is the mood of your team a few hours ahead of the first game?

Berube: We are all excited to get going. Camp gets long, and guys want to play the real games. No better way to start than playing the Montreal Canadiens.

What kind of challenge are you expecting from the Habs?

Berube: It is a good asset, getting Noah Dobson. He has been a good defenseman in this league. He has a good shot and is a good offensive player.

They’re a team that is coming. They did a great job last year and got into the playoffs. They have some good skill over there; you can go through the lines and lineup, but they have good skill. It is going to be a challenge.