Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Calgary, Craig Berube discussed Max Domi’s struggles to start the season, the marathon Game 3 of the World Series, the McMann-Matthews-Robertson line, and the challenge against the Flames.

How late did you stick with extra innings in Game 3 of the World Series? You’ve had to rally your team after tough losses in big moments. Knowing John Schneider is in that spot today with the Blue Jays, what is the key, in your experience?

Berube: 11th inning. That was enough.

It is a tough one. They play again tonight. You get to bed late. It’s a long haul, and you used a lot of pitchers. Tonight, for me, they just keep doing the same things they’ve been doing. I don’t think they should get away from what they’ve been doing; it’s been successful, and the game is right there. One play here or there, it’s a different ball game, and they win the game.

How would you assess Max Domi’s season so far?

Berube: Up and down. He missed some of camp, which always hurts a guy a little bit. He is just kind of not fully healthy, in my opinion.

What do you like about the mix of pairings you’ve turned to on the blue line?

Berube: I go back to last year. Rielly and Myers were good together when they played a stretch of games together. There is familiarity with Benoit and McCabe, too. That’s how it worked out.

The personnel is the same on defense, so why do you think the rush defense has been a challenge?

Berube: I think it is more about the reads up ice in the offensive zone with pinching and things like that. It’s also our F3 and not being structured enough; we’re diving in and getting caught, and teams are getting by us. You kind of get caught in between a little bit. That’s where I see [the breakdown] happening.

On the flip side, what area of the team’s game are you most comfortable with right now?

Berube: We’ve scored goals — enough goals to win more games than we’ve won. I like how we are starting to get some secondary scoring with some guys. The new guys are feeling more comfortable and understand what we need from them in their roles. I am excited about that.

We are still not firing on all cylinders yet, either defensively or in the identity of how we want to play. The last two games have been more of our identity; we were way more direct and more physical with how we want to play. We just have to keep working on it and improving.

What do Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson need to show to hold down a spot next to Auston Matthews?

Berube: Use their speed, right? That is why the line is together; it’s a fast line with a lot of speed that is very direct. That is what they need to do: use their speed. They want to play a territorial game in the offensive zone with Matthews, and Auston is a really good 200-foot player who can do a lot of different things, but I like the speed on the line, getting the puck up the ice, and getting into the offensive zone.

They’ve got a lot of speed. Use it, and be direct. Don’t change who you are as a player because you are playing with Auston Matthews. Shoot the puck when you have the chance to shoot the puck. I like the line; it’s a working line, in my opinion, with skill.

What is the process behind William Nylander making his decision at game time as to whether he can play or not?

Berube: It depends on a couple of things. I really don’t want to get too detailed into it, but there are a couple of areas where he needs to feel right. It’s hard for him to know until it is game time and he’s out in warmup in terms of how he feels and how he is doing certain things. That is the decision that’ll be made.

What stands out about the Calgary Flames?

Berube: Nothing has changed over the last couple of years with this team, in my opinion. They’re a hard-working team that competes extremely well. They do create a lot of odd-man rushes, this team. They do things quickly. Again, our team has to focus on our game and our rush defense tonight.

Let’s get to their blue line tonight. Let’s work that blue line, get pucks deep, get on the forecheck, and play that type of game. Let’s make it a difficult game. Their goalie has been extremely good over the last couple of years, so we are going to have to compete to put the puck into the net.

They’ll be fired up, like any team with Toronto guys. We always have a team that is ready to play here in Toronto, for sure.

Nazem Kadri is about to reach the 1,000-game milestone. What have you observed of his game over the years?

Berube: A very good player who adds a lot of elements to a team. He is the type of guy with whom you never know what you’re going to get. We were playing against him in the playoffs in Colorado when I was with St. Louis, and he laid a huge hit on Faulk. I know he got suspended for it, but he is capable of that kind of thing.

He is also a very good player. He can score goals and make plays. He is a gamer. He’s a hockey player, is the way I would put it. He just goes out and plays. He is a very competitive guy who has had a great career.

What do you remember about the day you were traded to Calgary? Do you ever boast about being included in a trade for Doug Gilmour?

Berube: Haha, yeah. Well, I was upset at the time. I really liked Toronto, and things were going well for me here. I know the team was different then, and we weren’t very good, so they had to do something. If you can get Doug Gilmour, it doesn’t matter who you are trading back, does it?

It was tough. I loved it here. I loved playing here.