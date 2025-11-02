As in previous defeats, there was a lot to like about the Toronto Marlies’ performance in Chicago on Saturday.

For 35 minutes, the Marlies were ultra-competitive. They held the upper hand for stretches, especially in the first period. An inability to capitalize on Grade-A scoring chances in the first period came back to haunt them as Chicago pounced on the mistakes made by a youthful Toronto blue line.

First Period

The opening three minutes personified the difference between the teams. Pyotr Kochetkov denied Borya Valis’ five-hole attempt after the rookie escaped on a partial breakaway. 30 seconds later, the Wolves’ Evan Vierling scored alone in front as Chicago won the battle behind the goal line in what was a learning moment for Blake Smith.

Cedric Paré had the opportunity to answer immediately but was unable to bury from the heart of the slot. Michael Pezetta, Luke Haymes, and Vinni Lettieri were all turned aside by Kochetkov, who is on a conditioning stint with the Wolves.

Dennis Hildeby was having a quieter time at the other end of the ice, but the Swedish netminder did make a good double save to rob Ivan Ryabkin and Blake Biondi at the midway mark. He also produced a late-period save on Justin Robidas shorthanded, but he went long stretches without seeing the puck.

One of Toronto’s best offensive shifts of the period resulted in a drawn penalty, and on the delayed portion, Alex Nylander struck the post with a stinging shot.

It was a weak effort with the extra skater, but as the penalty was about to expire, the puck broke loose for Henry Thrun a few feet inside the blue line. The defenseman threw everything into the shot, sending the puck through traffic and past an unsuspecting Kochetkov to tie the game.

A move started by Chas Sharpe deserved to find the net inside the final five minutes. The defenseman’s outlet pass sent away Jacob Quillan, who responded with an equally fine feed inside for Pezetta. The latter’s shot against the grain was the right play, but Kochetkov made a strong glove save to prevent a Toronto go-ahead goal.

Second Period

The Marlies started the middle frame brightly, and inside a minute, Logan Shaw escaped down the left wing. His pass found Bo Groulx in the slot, but the finish nestled into the midriff of Kochetkov.

Consecutive penalties took the sting out of Toronto offensively, who went almost 10 minutes without recording a shot on goal. There was little in the way of scoring chances for either team in fairness, with Hildeby called on to make only one save of note on Noel Gunler.

Before the period ended on a sour note, Toronto regained some momentum by generating another Grade-A chance. Smith’s outlet pass split the Chicago defense, sending Groulx in alone, but Kochetkov made another comfortable save to keep the game tied at 1-1.

Chicago then blew the game wide open by scoring twice in the final four minutes. The Marlies were caught flatfooted in the defensive zone, and Hildeby had to scramble to his left to make a pair of saves. The puck was quickly moved behind the net and out the other side, where Dominik Badinka banked the puck in off the Toronto goaltender before he could regain his bearings.

It was then third-time lucky on the power play for Chicago, albeit with some help from the officials. Skyler Brind’Amour made a distinct kicking motion to redirect Gunler’s cross-slot pass, but the goal stood despite the Toronto protests.

Third Period

The game was over as a contest two minutes into the final frame.

All five Toronto skaters were puck watching, leaving Gunler under no pressure as he picked out Nikita Pavlychev in the left circle. With time to pick his spot, the latter delivered the finish into the far top corner of the net.

The Marlies showed little fight for the remainder of the game, outside of Quillan ripping a shot off the crossbar during a power play.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies have slipped to sixth in the division after losing a fourth game on the bounce (0-3-1). They’ll face Chicago again (Sunday afternoon) before playing Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hershey, and Lehigh next week. Those teams occupy three of the top four positions in the Atlantic Division.

– Bo Groulx and Alex Nylander hit individual milestones by suiting up for their 200th and 400th AHL games, respectively.

– The Marlies’ defense for this game had an average age of 22, and it showed at times. William Villeneuve was the best of the bunch, along with his partner Noah Chadwick.

– Henry Thrun is riding a three-game point streak (2G/1A) after his second goal of the season.

– Injury updates:

Matt Benning : lower body, day-to-day

Marc Johnstone : upper body, day-to-day

: upper body, day-to-day Sam Stevens : upper body, week-to-week

: upper body, week-to-week Landon Sim : lower body, 4 to 6 weeks

: lower body, 4 to 6 weeks Ryan Tverberg: lower body, day-to-day

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Shaw – Groulx- Boyd

Barbolini – Quillan – Lettieri

Valis – Haymes – Nylander

Pezzetta – Paré – Johnson

Defensemen

Smith – Thrun

Chadwick – Villeneuve

Webber – Sharpe

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

Game Highlights: Wolves 4 vs. Marlies 1