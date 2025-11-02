Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 6-5-1.

On the team’s performance:

I thought we were a little slow at the start, but we got to our game. We played more direct tonight. Our forecheck was good, our offensive zone play was good, and our PK was really good tonight. We had a lot of people contributing in the game, and our goalie was really good.

On Chris Tanev’s status:

He is getting some more tests done now, but he is moving. I think he’ll be alright, but he is getting some tests done right now. We’ll know more in a little while. He is getting some tests done, and we’ll know soon. He might be coming home with us.

On Easton Cowan’s first NHL goal and performance in the game:

He had a hell of a game tonight, with the way he held onto pucks, made plays, competed on the puck, and his stick details. He did a lot of good things. He was a really good player tonight for us.

On Nick Robertson’s two-point performance:

With Robby, it is just effort, right? If you look back before he scored that goal, he had two big blocks in the third. His speed and shot are dangerous. His work ethic drives everything with him for me.

On why it took Robertson so long to receive a real look in the top six:

It is not about that so much, I don’t think. Last year, he was basically mostly a third-line player, but with power play and so on. This year, we have different players, so we gave him a look up there. He’s doing a good job. It is not about us not giving him a shot up there. With these guys, it is where they’re slotted. We have some different people this year. He has gone up there and done a good job.

