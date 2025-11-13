In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ troubling losses to Boston and Carolina, the biggest areas of concern and reasons for hope, and Craig Berube’s current job security.

Episode Topics

  • What’s the alarm level about the Maple Leafs‘ three-game losing streak and .500 record through 17 games? (1:00)
  • The chicken-or-egg debate on bad goaltending and bad defense (15:00)
  • The Leafs‘ third line not gaining any real traction yet, and Craig Berube’s questionable lineup management (27:00)
  • The Leafs looking like a soulless team early in the season, Matthew Knies’ limited physical impact so far, and the lack of an emotional leader (44:30)
  • The lack of urgency from the Leafs in the Bruins rematch (50:30)
  • Checking in on Craig Berube’s job security (53:00)
  • The current reading of the concern-o-meter (1:08:15)

MLHS Staff
