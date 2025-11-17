After his first practice as a Maple Leaf, defenseman Troy Stecher discussed his experience in the league, the skill set he brings to the lineup, his history with Morgan Rielly, and his first impressions of his new team.

What was your reaction when you found out the Maple Leafs claimed you off waivers?

Stecher: Just excitement, obviously. I am excited for a fresh start. Seeing the team, how competitive they are, and where they are in the standings, I knew it would be a motivated group I’d be joining. It kind of goes hand-in-hand with the way I play; I play with a lot of motivation and a bit of a chip on my shoulder. I think that is the way the team is as well.

Where does the chip on your shoulder come from?

Stecher: Where do you want me to start? My pro career? I’ve been told “no” my whole life, being a smaller guy, and I have reached the NHL now. This is my 10th year and seventh team. I’ve always tried to prove people wrong, and more than anything, prove myself right. That is where it comes from, internally.

Why do you think you were told “no” by the Oilers this time?

Stecher: I don’t know if I was necessarily told no. I know why I was put on waivers; it was a numbers game. They were trying to get younger internally on the backend. They had two really good, younger defensemen in Emberson and Regula come up, and I was pushed to the side. That is the way the business works. I was on the other side of it when I came into the league; you kind of push some older guys out.

I wish them well. I don’t think it necessarily had anything to do with being a poor player. It came down to numbers.

How do you reflect on your time in Edmonton?

Stecher: Great memories. I made a lot of really good, lasting relationships with a lot of people.

I just went through a lot. Two years ago, I was traded there at the deadline. I missed the whole playoffs due to ankle surgery. Confidence was pretty low back then, and then I got re-signed by them. I was able to put my foot down, make an impact, and help them reach the finals in back-to-back years.

There are a lot of fond memories of going to battle with the guys in the room, and just the fan support around Edmonton was incredible. I feel very fortunate to still be in Canada and in Toronto to have the same, if not more (support), here. It’s great.

What was your biggest takeaway from playing in the Stanley Cup Final?

Stecher: Just the magnitude of it. There are a lot more eyeballs on it. At the end of the day, you try to break it down as best you can as just another game, even though it is a best-of-seven. It is the pinnacle of the sport; it is the two best teams remaining, and it is the best hockey you’ll find. It is something I’ll look back on when my career is over and be thankful I got to experience it.

In saying that, I still feel like I have a lot of game left. I hope to win the Stanley Cup at some point. That starts here in Toronto, being here now.

How helpful was it to get into Chicago and be part of the team dinner on Saturday?

Stecher: It was great. Obviously, the guys were very welcoming. It was unfortunate they couldn’t get the win that night. It would’ve been a little more upbeat. But it is nice anytime you can have time with your teammates away from the rink.

On the road, it is a lot easier. It is not very often that you stay over in a city, so for them to do that, it was a good opportunity for me to come in and meet the guys on different terms, instead of walking into a dressing room and kind of walking on eggshells.

In saying that, the hockey world is small, so you know a lot of people from every different locker room. I’ve been fortunate enough to play with a couple of guys here, and they’ve definitely helped make it a lot easier so far.

What is your first impression of the Leafs‘ defense corps?

Stecher: Uhh, big! I feel small. There are a lot of good players. Morgan Rielly and I both grew up in Vancouver. We’re both born in 1994. I chased him around my whole life. Finally, I get to call him a teammate.

There are a lot of good players who are trying to come together as one solid group to help the betterment of the team. That isn’t any different on any team, but definitely, it is a big focus here right now.

What are your earliest memories of Morgan Rielly?

Stecher: That he was the best player, haha. I think he went second overall in the [WHL] draft and fourth in the NHL. He played for a smaller organization called Hollyburn, and then he left to go to a school in Saskatchewan.

What I remember of him — he was just amazing. I was chasing him around my whole childhood, just trying to be as good as he was.

What are the keys to acclimating to a new team and system?

Stecher: I’ve met with the staff already this morning. Honestly, I have been in this situation — not through waivers, but I’ve been traded — where I’ve walked into a room. Sometimes, less is more. Just go out there and play, and trust your strengths, which would be my feet. The coaches want me to use my feet to help break out pucks.

As far as Xs and Os, that kind of comes naturally through practice and repetition, and by getting into games. You can ask anybody in this league; there is no system you don’t know. If you play 1-2-2, or 1-3-1, or 2-3, you either pinch or you don’t. It is pretty simple, honestly, when you get into the game action of it.

What is your assessment of why the Leafs have struggled of late?

Stecher: I just think it is the nature of the NHL. Every team goes through ebbs and flows or highs and lows throughout a season. You can even take it as far as individuals. In saying that, sometimes, when you’re losing, you deserve to win. Sometimes, when you are winning, you deserve to lose.

I just think it is the nature of the way things are going right now. They’re on a bit of a skid. All it takes is one bounce to get back in the win column, and the next thing you know, you have some belief. I just think it is the nature of the league. You go through these.