“We started fine, then they got up 2-1 on us. From that point, I think we just fell a little flat, lost our energy, lost our execution. From there on out, they capitalized on some chances and we kind of deflated.” – Henry Thrun

“It’s a disappointment for us. It’s a game that I believe that we should have won, and unfortunately, we didn’t, so we’re going to have to move on.” – John Gruden

A few aspects of this defeat will frustrate John Gruden and his staff. On top of the lack of finish and traffic around the net, the power play failed to convert on a pair of 5-on-3s, went 0-4, and allowed a shorthanded goal in the process. Last but not least, the coaching staff will need to grapple with the lack of a response in the third period after conceding an early goal.

First Period

After a somewhat sluggish start, killing off an early penalty gave Toronto some momentum. They couldn’t turn that into an advantage on the scoreboard as Luke Haymes (x2) and Logan Shaw didn’t capitalize on Grade-A chances. Borya Valis’s attempt to perform the heavy lifting himself almost paid off. An exhilarating coast-to-coast rush in which Valis showcased his speed and strength deserved a better finish.

The Marlies drew a penalty shortly after, but after an initial minute of solid pressure, they negated the power play with an inexcusable too-many-men infraction.

Toronto broke through after killing off a shortened penalty, as Henry Thrun’s point shot weaved its way through traffic. While he didn’t pick up a point on the play, Ryan Tverberg’s battling out front to screen Thomas Milic played a big role in the goal.

The Marlies should have built a sizeable lead before the period ended, but several good chances passed them by. Haymes flubbed a shot from the slot after a fantastic forecheck by Matthew Barbolini, while Marc Johnstone’s redirect from point-blank range on a feed from Cedric Paré was stopped.

Tverberg (x3) and Shaw had opportunities from between the dots before Toronto handed the Moose a late tying goal. A cheap turnover by Noah Chadwick, followed by loose defensive coverage, resulted in a one-time effort from the right circle by Nikita Chibrikov. Artur Akhtyamov made an initial save but couldn’t cover up before Chase Yoder hacked away at the loose puck to force it over the goal line.

Second Period

The inability to capitalize when it mattered cost Toronto again in the middle frame. Akhtyamov bailed out Toronto after Samuel Fagemo was left open in the left circle.

Barbolini and Nylander had the only chances of note for Toronto, and just before the midway mark, Manitoba snatched the lead. On just their third recorded shot of the period, the Moose scored through Chibrikov’s rising effort from the point that appeared to take a slight deflection off a Marlies skater.

John Gruden threw out the top line for the restart, prompting a positive response. There was no tying goal forthcoming, however, despite Toronto creating some havoc around the blue paint.

A point shot from Dakota Mermis weaved a way through traffic, only to hit the post, and the Marlies seemed to deflate after that.

Partially at fault for Manitoba’s opening goal, Chadwick looked set for some redemption late in the second period. In possession behind Toronto’s goal line, the rookie cut out in front of his own goal, splitting two Moose players in the process. With an outnumbered situation ahead of him, Chadwick found Johnstone with a perfectly weighted stretch pass. Milic made a right pad save to deny Johnstone’s backhand attempt on the breakaway.

Third Period

The straw that ultimately broke Toronto’s back arrived exactly 60 seconds into the final frame. The third goal owed a little to puck luck, but it also stemmed from Manitoba winning a puck battle on the wall. A couple of fortuitous bounces resulted in a tap-in for Phillip Di Giuseppe.

Toronto went MIA until Landon Sim drew a penalty with 10:21 remaining. The result of his efforts was a series of low-percentage plays on the power play, a 2v1 for the Moose, and a shorthanded goal for Walker Duehr. Frankly, it was embarrassing.

Manitoba even tried to give the Marlies a helping hand with separate 5-on-3 opportunities (18 secs and 41 secs, respectively), to no avail. Jaret Anderson-Dolan rubbed salt into the wound with an empty-net goal to give the scoreline a lopsided appearance.

Post Game Notes

– After a decent run of form (4-0-1), the Marlies have now lost three of the last four games. The only blessing is that Cleveland has lost five in a row, keeping Toronto in the hunt for third place.

– Artur Akhtyamov would probably want one of the first two goals back in this game. That said, it would’ve made little difference, given Toronto’s offense went AWOL. This was the Russian netminder’s first regulation home loss since November 26, 2025.

– One bright spot: Toronto’s injury list is beginning to shorten. Matthew Barbolini and Vinni Lettieri returned to the lineup on the same line with Luke Haymes at center.

– Lastly, it’s been a battle to keep up to date with game recaps (let alone producing articles) as I’ve begun a new career. This involves lengthy training, and I’m about to be away from home for an extended period. I wish to place on record my thanks to the guys at MLHS (especially Alec) and the readership for your patience at this time.

– Tuesday’s lineup:

Forwards

Nylander – Shaw – Tverberg

Barbolini – Haymes – Lettieri

Paré – Johnstone – Valis

Sim – King – Johnson

Defensemen

Mermis – Villenueve

Thrun – Borgesi

Smith – Chadwick

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Hildeby

Game Highlights: Moose 5 vs. Marlies 1

Post-Game: John Gruden