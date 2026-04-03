Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, dropping the Leafs’ record to 32-31-13.

On the team’s performance:

We got better as the game went along. I thought that, throughout the whole game, we didn’t shoot the puck enough. We had a lot of opportunities to get more pucks to the net. They blocked too many shots, too, in my opinion. But we were competitive. There were a couple of unlucky bounces on their part. The first one went off Benoit’s stick. The third one went off the end boards. It is what it is. Offensively, we could’ve done a lot more than we did.

On the reasons for the team’s low shot count (19 shots on goal):

I think we don’t look to shoot enough, personally. There are a lot of times when it is just a simple shot. It is not our first instinct, in my opinion. Even from the backend, we could move our feet quicker and get them through. I think it is a mindset, more than anything. In the second period, there were opportunities. We are right there, and we are trying to pass it. We have to get that out of our system. We have to put more pucks at the net. It’s simple shots. In the third, when Max shoots and hits the post — it’s from a ways out, but those are the types of things. I could go back and look at it, but when we shoot the puck, we recover it probably 80% of the time.

On the Sharks’ attack:

They do a good job of stretching it out. When they think they’re recovering a puck in the zone, they blow the zone pretty good. They got us the one time on a breakaway from it. They do a good job. They’re quick. They have some good skill over there. They try to extend the rink quickly.

On Simon Benoit’s diving goal-line save in the third period:

He blocks shots and lays it on the line. I thought Benny played a good game tonight. He had some opportunities. He hit a post. He was in there alone a couple of times, but he just couldn’t get it through.

On Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s status after leaving the game injured:

Upper-body. I don’t know how serious it is right now. I don’t think it is that serious, but I don’t know. He might play (in the next game).

Game Highlights: Sharks 4 vs. Maple Leafs 1