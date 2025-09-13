Following the Maple Leafs’ prospects’ 4-3 loss to the Senators’ prospects, head coach John Gruden discussed his team’s performance and the standout individual showings.

On the game and result:

In all periods, there were times when we were playing really well, playing our game, and playing the way we needed to play. And then I thought we were on our heels. In all periods, it seemed the same. They kind of took it to us, and then I thought we flipped the script. Our best 15 minutes were the last. I thought we played with some urgency. We started to do some of the little things right and made it difficult for their D to break pucks out. If you are going to build on everything, that would be the positive for us.

On Jacob Quillan’s performance (one goal):

The game was his progression from last season. I thought he started a little slow, got better as it went on, and the last period was by far his best. It was kind of like the tale of his season last year. I am guessing he will get his feet underneath him, will understand why he was successful in the third period, and will play more to his identity. Again, there is a lot to like there.

On the chemistry of the top line (Valis-Quillan-Cowan):

If you asked them, I don’t think they thought they were at their best. I think it takes time. None of them have really played together, other than two practices. It is not enough. You don’t really know until you start playing games with them. I think they started off a little slow but got better. I thought they were really good in the third period.

On Luke Haymes and Ryan Kirwan getting on the scoresheet:

They came in last year, so it makes a big difference, being able to see how the pros prepare and what the speed is like. They don’t have that “Oh, wow” moment leading into this tournament. I thought it helped them. Again, for them, I thought they looked like they belonged. They did a good job of adapting to the pace early. I thought Haymes did a great job getting inside. Because of that, he was rewarded with a goal.

On who stood out defensively:

Defense is team defense, and we are going to be as good as we are as a five-man unit. Individually, you see how quickly guys close and how good they are on their feet. I thought Danford was really good on the backend. He did a really good job closing quickly and not giving time and space. He played physically. He was outstanding. I thought all of the D were. Smith stands out, and also Chadwick. All of the D did a good job of closing. They were big, strong, and made it difficult for the opposition. That is a foundation we want to continue to build on.

On the fight by Landon Sim, and whether he was surprised that there was a bout just five minutes into the game:

There is always a guy who is trying to make a name for himself and trying to play with some jam. I am not surprised. I thought the game was physical.

Landon Sim drops the gloves early in the game, trying to make an impression.

On Artur Akhtyamov’s performance in net:

I thought he was outstanding in the first. Early in the third period, they hemmed us in and made it hard on us. If it wasn’t for him, the game would’ve been out of control. He made three or four really big saves at the beginning of the third period.

On the team’s power play:

These guys have had a little bit of sample size together. It takes time to figure out where guys are. I thought they did a really good job — especially at the 6-on-5 — of getting some looks late. We had the puck on the guys’ sticks there. They are not going to go in all the time. For us, we will continue to build off the possession and moving pucks quickly. They’ll come around and grow together as a unit.

On the other areas for improvement ahead of Sunday’s game (3 p.m. EST vs. Montreal):

I think we have to make sure we move pucks quickly. For some guys who haven’t played at this pace, they think they have a little extra time and want to settle things down. It is too late. If you don’t move it quickly, they are going to get back in position, and then it is tough. They swarm you. It made it hard on us. We had times when we could’ve moved pucks quicker. I think we will have to show that. I thought they did a better job as we moved through the game.

Maple Leafs’ lineup vs. Senators (4-3 Loss)

Valis-Quillan-Cowan

Barbolini-Haymes-Kressler

Kirwan-Hopkins-Sim

Hlacar-Holinka-Pharand Chadwick-Danford

Prokop-Mayes

Smith-Sharpe Akhtyamov

Akhtyamov

Peksa

