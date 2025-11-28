“I thought we were [played] outstanding the first 10 minutes. We did exactly what we wanted. We put pucks in. We were forechecking well. We were just playing fast. The penalties took away our momentum, and then they scored one there and then got another one.” If we are process-driven and care about development, which we are, I liked our effort tonight better than I did in our win [Sunday] against Iowa. We have to continue to build off that. I think we gave them too many goals. We had some breakdowns mentally a couple of times. It wasn’t a 5-1 [performance], but it’s still a loss, and we have to find ways to get better.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies produced one of their best performances this season through 40 minutes, but they still found a way to lose by a 5-1 scoreline on Wednesday night. Admittedly, the Providence is a quality opponent, but the Bruins’ formula in this one was to rely on some outstanding goaltending, seize on mistakes, and capitalize in the big moments.

A frustrating defeat, for sure, but Toronto will play far worse this season and win games. Sunday’s victory against Iowa was a perfect example.

First Period

What transpired at the two-minute mark perfectly encapsulated this game. Noah Chadwick seized on a turnover and teed up Vinni Lettieri in the slot, but the veteran forward failed to trouble the Providence Bruins netminder. Michael DiPietro then made a pair of excellent saves to deny consecutive backhand attempts from Matthew Barbolini and Luke Haymes as Toronto drove the play and chances.

Unlike the Marlies, Providence seized on a mistake to open the scoring with seven minutes played. Henry Thrun was stripped from behind in his own zone by Georgii Merkulov before Fabian Lysell finished it off from the resulting cross-slot feed.

An egregious interference call on Ryan Tverberg sent the Bruins to the power play, but it didn’t stop Toronto from generating quality scoring chances. Cedric Paré and Bo Groulx orchestrated a 2v1 rush, although the latter couldn’t force the puck by DiPietro from point-blank range.

After exiting the box, Tverberg was released on a breakaway. He went from forehand to backhand and tried to score behind DiPietro, who made a blocker save.

On the second time of asking, Providence scored on the power play. It wasn’t great net-front coverage from Toronto’s PK, who allowed Patrick Brown time and space to finish off his own rebound from one knee at the top of the crease.

Artur Akhtyamov made a brilliant save inside the final three minutes to rob Loke Johansson, and Toronto almost went and scored on the next attack. Groulx had two opportunities from point-blank range but sent the puck straight into the Bruins’ netminder.

The Bruins almost rubbed salt into the wound with 70 seconds remaining, but they struck the post on a partial breakaway.

Second Period

Grade-A scoring chances continued to come and go as the Marlies squandered multiple opportunities to get themselves back into the game. Paré and Lettieri both failed to convert from the doorstep (two chances for both), and DiPietro even produced a floundering save to prevent Jacob Perrault from scoring an own goal.

Toronto didn’t pay the price for a delay-of-game penalty taken by Cade Webber, but they couldn’t build on the momentum on a power play of their own. Alex Nylander whiffed from the slot with the goal at his mercy, and Groulx also missed the target after some excellent groundwork by Tverberg.

Akhtyamov kept Toronto in the game with two brilliant saves to rob Brown and Lysell, respectively, before he was left hung out to dry with three minutes remaining.

When Providence transitioned at speed to create a 2v2 situation, Thrun attempted to step up on Lysell rather than back off through the neutral zone and was comfortably beaten. Villeneuve’s diving 2v1 defense was unsuccessful as Lysell outwaited the final Toronto skater before making a nice move around Akhtyamov.

Third Period

A comeback looked unlikely after DiPietro produced a stunning glove save to deny Lettieri, although the veteran forward should really have finished.

The Marlies did manage to spoil the visiting goaltender’s shutout, though, by producing a goal through the basics. After an offensive-zone faceoff win, movement of the puck across the blue line, and a point shot, Logan Shaw swept home the rebound.

Having failed to convert on a power play through the midway point of the third period, Toronto allowed a fourth goal to put the result beyond doubt. After recovering possession in the defensive zone, two forward passes by Providence created a 2v1, and Merkulov deked out Akhtyamov to score comfortably.

Dans Locmelis netted an easy power-play tally to give the scoreline a more lopsided feel.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies recorded 36 shots and generated 15 Grade-A scoring chances. The process was excellent up until the finishing part.

– Much has been made of a young defense, but Henry Thrun is prone to more errors and questionable decision-making than any of his younger counterparts. A very shaky performance by him directly resulted in goals one and three.

– The power play went 0-4, and I’m not yet seeing the benefit of continuing to deploy a five-forward first unit. William Villenueve, Noah Chadwick, and Chas Sharpe are all capable of making a positive impact on the man advantage, in my view.

– Wednesday’s lineup:

Forwards

Valis – Shaw – Boyd

Nylander – Groulx – Lettieri

Barbolini – Haymes – Tverberg

Baddock – Paré – Pezzetta

Defensemen

Thrun – Villeneuve

Webber – Chadwick

Smith – Sharpe

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Peksa

Game Highlights: Bruins 5 vs. Marlies 1