After Monday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the first meeting with the Panthers since last spring’s playoffs, Auston Matthews’ play since his return from injury, and his relationship with William Nylander.

How much do you lean into last spring’s Game 7 versus the Panthers as motivation? Do you not even bring it up?

Berube: I don’t think you look at the one game. It was a big game, obviously, but we look at the series, where we were at, and what we could’ve done better to move on. We are motivated. We want to come out and keep it going here. We got a win in Pittsburgh, so that is our focus, right? We have to do things a certain way to be successful. We’ll try to get that win tomorrow. That is where we are at. I don’t know if bringing Game 7 from last year does a whole lot for our group right now.

You won’t bring up the playoffs at all?

Berube: I’m not saying that!

How have you felt about Auston Matthews’ game since he returned from injury? What might seeing the puck go in against Pittsburgh do for him?

Berube: It was good to see. What was good about it for me was that it was a distance shot. He has scored a lot of goals that way in his career, and it was good to see that one go in. His shot can beat goalies from distance.

He is starting to feel better and more comfortable out there. He is getting better looks. On the power play, too, he is up top, where he has an opportunity to shoot a lot of pucks. And the puck is on his stick a lot, which we like right now.

What have you appreciated about the way Oliver Ekman-Larsson has gone about his business this season while collecting so many points?

Berube: He has a full package that way. He likes to be physical and be involved. He has the ability to shoot pucks and make plays, which he has. He has done a great job for us. As I talk about, he is a selfless player. He does what we ask of him in terms of where to play — left side or right side. He’s done a lot and has been very good for a while now.

What do you like about OEL on a pairing with Morgan Rielly?

Berube: There is really good puck movement between the two of them. That is what I see: They move the puck well to each other, they activate into the play, and in the offensive zone, they have movement and create chaos for the other team.

What have you made of Troy Stecher’s six games with the team this season?

Berube: Very good. He plays with pace. That is one of the biggest things I’ve noticed. He plays with a lot of pace and closes on people quickly. He moves his feet really well. He is simple with the puck, and he makes the first pass. He makes a hard play when he has to. He has been defending well; he’s been defending hard at our net. He’s been a good player for us since he got here.

Did Stecher’s play force the issue on moving him onto a pairing with Jake McCabe, with McCabe on the left?

Berube: Well, I do like McCabe on the left. Caber was a lot better on the left in that game. It is not that he hasn’t done a good job on the right, but I would like him on the left as much as possible. He and Stecher were good together the other night. Benny is back, so we will have to get that sorted out.

What is the situation with Brandon Carlo?

Berube: Carlo had to go back to Toronto. He is getting looked at by the doctor again… It’s more of a setback, I’d say, with where he is at. We’ll know something in the next 24 hours about him.

How would you describe how your relationship with William Nylander has evolved into your second season with him?

Berube: It’s tricky, haha. No, it is a good relationship. I always say I never know what I am going to get from Willy. He keeps me on my toes about things.

Our relationship is good. We have our opinions about certain things, but for the most part, I think we communicate really well together. He communicates with me and vice versa. For me, personally, I have really enjoyed the challenge of coaching him.

Does Nylander take criticism better than the average player?

Berube: He takes it really well, yeah. He does. I’ve had different guys over the years who can take it better than others. He is very good at it.

Practice Lines – Dec. 1