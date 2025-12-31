On the message to his players after a fourth straight loss:

I didn’t talk to the team after the game. I’ll talk to them in the morning. But it is more of the same. We have to find a way to get some pucks to fall in for us. We had to execute better on the chances that we do get. We had some really clean looks in really good spots, and we either missed the net or hit the goaltender in the chest. That is kind of the way it has been going.

On the flip side, they get a couple of power-play goals, and on the third goal, it is probably going three feet wide, hits off [Siegenthaler], and goes in our own net. It is kind of the way it is going.

We have to keep working and find our way out of it. There is no use in feeling sorry for ourselves. We played a fine enough game, but there were two on the penalty kill, the power play doesn’t get it over the line, and we had nothing to show at five-on-five for all of the puck time and chances we had, so you lose.

It is no different than what we have been going through. We’ve been through this cycle before, found our way back, and won four of six. Now, this is two coming out of the break — two in which we played well enough to win the games, but it is not going our way. We have to stay with it and keep the group positive.

The group has to keep believing, but the guys have also got to work harder, work smarter, and finish their chances.