Ahead of his Maple Leafs debut, defenseman Matt Benning discussed his return to the big leagues after battling injuries and biding his time in the AHL. Tonight in New York, Benning will dress for his first NHL game since October 29, 2024.

Did you ever think at any point that this opportunity might not come around, as the time in the AHL adds up? Did you ever question it?

Benning: From playing in the American League over the last year, I think my confidence is still there. I have been playing a lot of minutes down there, and that is fun. Obviously, I want to be here, but you can’t really look in terms of what-ifs. I have been around here for a while with this organization and in the NHL. If you keep playing that (what-if) game, it’s not good for you mentally. It is just about putting one foot in front of the other, working hard, and being a good teammate.

Has the moment settled in? Is this a whirlwind for you, or, because you are an experienced player, is it just about taking it in stride now?

Benning: You can’t be too up or down. I know it is going to be hard; if anything, I am going to be too up. For me to settle into my game, I need to turn the dial just right. I told my wife yesterday that if there is an opportunity to come up and play, I will still be nervous, even though I have been around for a little while. It is a good nervous. It is a privilege to be nervous out there. I’ll go out there, do my thing, and leave it all out there.

Was there anyone with the Marlies who was really helpful in getting you back here?

Benning: All the coaches down there, absolutely. For most of my pro career, I have been a third-pairing NHL defenseman. I am used to playing those 12-15 hard minutes. This past year, it has been more minutes against top guys, which is exciting to be more involved. In that aspect, it has helped me feel confident again with the puck and get back to where I need to be.

Gio (Mark Giordano) is a great help back there. There are so many good hockey minds down there. Even Sully (Steve Sullivan), I don’t see a whole lot of him — I am not a power-play guy, and I am not a forward — but with those little things, if I am not feeling it in one aspect, you’re just asking for their opinions. There are a lot of NHL games (of experience) down there.

How do you approach this game in terms of trying to keep things simple and get your reads at a different level of hockey?

Benning: In terms of the read aspect, it’s just about scanning the ice. Things are going to be quick, so it’s making sure I’m on a swivel, knowing where my guy is, and knowing the assignment. The Islanders are a quick team. They’re good at getting in the zone, so good gaps will be important tonight. Just go out there and have fun.

Have you been in contact with your family about this opportunity, knowing it has been a while?

Benning: They knew I got called up. I told them whenever that day was. They don’t know anything about tonight’s game, but they’re excited for me. They know I’ve worked for a good amount of time to get back. The opportunity will be special.

What stands out about Simon Benoit as a defense partner?

Benning: He’s a good skater. He defends well. We are both simple players. You are not going to see anything flashy out of me. Play hard, make it hard for their forwards to get to the net — simple, simple hockey.