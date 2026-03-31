On Insider Trading , Darren Dreger provided his intel on the Maple Leafs’ dismissal of Brad Treliving, Keith Pelley’s involvement in hockey operations, and the pool of candidates for the Leafs’ vacant GM job.

Dreger on the timing of Brad Treliving’s dismissal:

Ultimately, it came to a meeting between Keith Pelley and Brad Treliving on Monday, when it was decided that there is no reason to test inevitability. Brad Treliving knew he was not coming back, and Keith Pelley knew they were going in a different direction. Formally, they made the decision to fire Brad Treliving on Monday. It’s not like Treliving is hiding from his responsibility. The Maple Leafs have had a brutal year. But at one point, during the Olympic break, Pelley and Treliving actually talked initially about conversations around Treliving’s extension as General Manager with the Maple Leafs. I think it is based on the fact that the Leafs‘ season continued to unravel and got worse coming out of the Olympics. Clearly, Keith Pelley and ownership decided they had to go in a different direction.

Dreger on the future of Auston Matthews amid the uncertainty:

I believe those conversations with Brad Treliving as General Manager would’ve already taken place. Now, if there is a shift in vision, strategy, or direction when the new regime is brought in, that will be a hurdle they’ll have to cross with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and the leadership core of the Maple Leafs. Treliving is a very communicative GM. I do believe he had those conversations with his captain and shared his vision. His vision wasn’t tear-it-down, take-it-down-to-the-studs. His vision was to add some pieces to make the Maple Leafs a playoff-worthy team again as early as next season. That would align with ownership of the Toronto Maple Leafs as well. We know that 10s of millions of dollars MLSE and the Maple Leafs make when the Maple Leafs are a playoff team. That is tough to push away from. If there is a different vision with the hiring of a new GM or maybe a President of Hockey Operations, it might be a tough sell for Auston Matthews.

Dreger on Pelley’s involvement in day-to-day hockey operations:

The perception is that he was heavily involved. He absolutely was, especially around the trade deadline, where he didn’t shy away from offering his opinion or input on certain players and certain things the organization should consider, including maybe selling off more than what they did at the deadline. At the end of the day, it came down to what the offers were on Scott Laughton or Bobby McMann, to name a few key pieces who were moved out. I believe Pelley was pushing. But it is important to recognize that Keith Pelley doesn’t have the same dynamic as Brendan Shanahan. Shanahan is a Hockey Hall of Famer. Of course, he worked in step with Brad Treliving. More and more, as the year evolved, Keith Pelley wanted to inject himself into hockey operations. At times, that was a challenge.

On whether it will be a short or long-term retooling/rebuilding project:

If you’re talking about the roster and the potential of a renovation or retool, that is up to management to decide, whether there is more work to be done or if it’s simply about adding pieces. Most, from the outside, would look at the Maple Leafs organization and think a lot more work needs to be done. We will hear from Pelley on the direction and how quickly he wants to act, but the fact that they made the decision and pushed away from Treliivng does buy them a little more time to formulate their strategy, get their list together, and then begin their process from there.

On Doug Armstrong’s potential candidacy for the Leafs’ job:

I don’t think we can call him a leading candidate, other than what the world of speculation has provided over the last several weeks. This is not a new story involving Doug Armstrong. The situation is real in Toronto. Being the GM of the Maple Leafs isn’t the same as being the GM of pretty much any other club in the NHL. It comes with a higher level of responsibility. Because of that, you have to look at experienced candidates and who might be the best fit. Doug Armstrong would be considered that, but he is under contract. He doesn’t have an out in his deal. If the Maple Leafs have targeted Armstrong, Pelley, and the Maple Leafs will have to contact the ownership of the St. Louis Blues and get permission before the story moves any further. Doug Armstrong has elevated Alex Steen to the role of GM, so I don’t know if he wants to entirely abandon ship, either. He doesn’t control the whirlwind of speculation out there, so that is why his name is primarily at the top of the list. I think you have to throw Kevyn Adams in the mix. He is essentially the architect of the Buffalo Sabres. I am told Rob Blake probably doesn’t have a keen interest. And then there is the Chris Pronger speculation, as to whether there is an office for him in the new rebuild of the Maple Leafs’ front office. There are a number of names, and I am sure the list will grow in the days ahead.

While Dreger’s note that the future direction of the club vis-à-vis retools and rebuilds will largely be decided through the hiring process that Keith Pelley and ownership are about to embark on—which is entirely logical—the reported growing involvement of Pelley in hockey decisions throughout this season naturally raises alarm bells and sparks flashbacks to the Richard Peddie era. The idea of someone with European golf tour experience and zero hockey bona fides getting involved and inserting his opinion during the recent trade deadline is troubling and, frankly, an unnecessary hurdle for any credible hockey person to navigate, whatever you might think of Treliving.

Look no further than the Dreger note that Pelley discussed a possible contract extension over the Olympic break with Treliving, despite it being largely clear by then that the season was a failure and Treliving could not drive any meaningful change to stem the bleeding. Within a month, Pelley had fired Treliving and initiated a new GM search.

This is not someone who should be involved in the hockey operations of this club in any capacity, save for providing a voice in the hiring process before stepping far away. If the Leafs intend to hire a GM with a substantial pedigree, as Dreger suggests, it would be hard to picture that individual settling for anything less.