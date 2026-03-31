Craig Berube addressed the media following the firing of Brad Treliving and his team’s 5-4 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks.

On the difficulty of delivering the news of Brad Treliving’s firing to the players before the game:

Very difficult. I feel for Brad and his family. You never like to hear or see that. It was tough.

On how he delivered the news to the team:

I told them what happened. It was coming out, so I wanted to let the team know. They are going to know anyway. I thought it was best coming from me. It is tough. It is a tough situation, for sure. But this is the business you’re in. You have to be professional, go out, and perform.

On how he processed the news of Treliving’s dismissal:

It is difficult. It is still difficult right now for me. But that is the business. That is what happens. We didn’t live up to expectations this year. That is what happens.

On how he views Treliving’s overall tenure as GM:

We were close last year. We didn’t succeed, but we were right there. That is a tough question, to be honest with you. He gave me an opportunity here. I feel like we let him down this year.

On what he appreciated about his working relationship with Treliving:

Great to work with. Great communication throughout every day. Great person to be around. He was a lot of fun to work with for me as a coach. We wanted to build something here. Last year, we were right there, but we didn’t succeed. This year, we obviously dropped off. I don’t know what to say, guys. I feel for him and his family right now.

On whether he feels there is anything he or the players could’ve done to prevent the drop-off this season:

We battled and got ourselves (back), but the Olympic break and coming out of the Olympic break — that is what still bothers me, more than anything. We battled pretty well to get to where we were, through the different situations that came up throughout the season — injuries and other things. We put ourselves in a good spot at the Olympic break, but coming out of it, we didn’t perform well enough to put ourselves in a better position. I thought we worked hard during the break and got ourselves prepared, but it didn’t translate to the ice.

On whether he is concerned about his own future:

I don’t think about it, guys. I really don’t. You probably think I am bullshitting you, but I am not. I feel for Brad right now, and his family. That is what I feel right now.

On the team’s effort in an emotional game:

They were inspired tonight, for sure. I thought we competed extremely hard throughout the whole game. Guys stepped up, like Max doing the job, but it was everybody, though. Everybody was involved and engaged. The special teams were really good. That was the difference.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 5 vs. Ducks 4 (OT)