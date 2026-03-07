Ahead of Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay, head coach Craig Berube discussed the departures of Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton at the trade deadline, and his message and approach with the team over the final 19 games of a lost season.

What is your sense of the group now that the deadline is behind you?

Berube: It was a tough day losing teammates who were dealt yesterday. Nobody is happy about that. There is probably relief for some guys. OEL is one of them. OEL wanted to be here and didn’t want to go anywhere. We’re glad he’s still here.

How much of a boost will it be to get OEL back in the lineup?

Berube: He really stabilizes things back there for us with his two-way play and his minutes, among the other things he’s provided all year long. He’s been very good for us.

How are you processing the team’s situation now, after the deadline?

Berube: Listen, I don’t think right now is the right time to process the whole thing with [the media] and talk about everything regarding what I am seeing and feeling. We’ll do that another time, okay?

What are you hoping to see from the team over the final 19 games?

Berube: I told the guys today that until we’re completely out of it, we’re not out of it. We have to focus on the game tonight, the effort and compete that are needed, and playing the right way.

How would you describe what the departed players — Laughton, Roy, McMann — meant to the team?

Berube: They all meant something. They all had a part and a role. The three guys who were lost played pretty well this year and did their job for us. We will miss them, for sure. Those are two of our better penalty killers gone. Bobby was having another good year, scoring goals and doing what he does.

It is the way it goes when you’re in this situation. That is the business.

How important is it for the leadership group to set the standard for professionalism and competitiveness the rest of the way?

Berube: 100%, that is where it starts. That has to be the standard, for sure.

What is your sense of how Auston Matthews is handling all of these developments?

Berube: He’s been fine. Obviously, he is not happy about things and losing teammates. He is like everybody else. Nobody is happy with that. But, as I said, we can’t change that. We can only go forward here. What we do on the ice is important. How we play is important.

You had a quick chat with Jacob Quillan at the end of practice. What was the message to him?

Berube: I told him that I really liked his game last game, with the way he played and approached the game. He was really good. He just said that he can be better, like most players would say. I was just telling him I was happy with his game, how he played, how he competed, and how he skated.

What are the chances of other Marlies getting into the lineup down the stretch?

Berube: Yeah, that is something we’ll discuss, for sure. Going forward, we’ll see who we can take a look at and see where we’re at. Those are discussions.

