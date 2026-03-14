The Maple Leafs have officially announced that Auston Matthews is out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

A day after a knee-on-knee hit by Radko Gudas, the team revealed that Matthews suffered a Grade 3 MCL tear and a quad contusion that will be re-evaluated in two weeks’ time, but it will end his season immediately. The news comes after the league already announced that Gudas would face only a phone hearing for the play, meaning he could not be suspended for more than five games.

It sounded ridiculous the second it was announced, and it only looks more heinous now.

This is a rare hockey hit where there is no real debate in any corner of the hockey world as to whether it was a filthy act. Gudas led with his knee, went knee on knee with Matthews as he was getting dangled around, and as it turns out, ended Matthews’ season.

Since the announcement, the league has ruled that Gudas has been suspended for just five games. A star player and one of the faces of the league will miss the final 16 games of the season, while a third-pairing defenseman with a lengthy suspension history — this will be his fifth suspension — didn’t even face an in-person hearing to attempt to justify himself.

In the aftermath, Auston Matthews’ agent has issued a statement in response to the suspension.

Asked Auston Matthews’ agent, Judd Moldaver about his response to the ruling. Here is his reply: “In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am disappointed and shocked the league would allow such a ruling. A phone hearing and 5 games is laughable and preposterous. While… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 14, 2026

Good for Matthews’ agent for publicly calling this out for what it is — garbage — but once again, where is MLSE and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the league’s most valuable franchise, in all of this? This has been happening for years, and the Leafs have only publicly toed the company line rather than standing up for their players and throwing their weight around. Really, we could track this all the way back to the made-up Nazem Kadri suspension against Boston (suspended for the remainder of the series) and go from there.

Now, it has really boiled over.

It’s one thing when William Nylander is fined for flashing a middle finger while Mikhail Sergachev isn’t (literally the exact same thing receiving different punishments!). But now it’s a player with a horrible track record, injuring the Leafs‘ captain for the remainder of the season and receiving a relatively light suspension in response.

Obviously, this is a Leafs-focused website, making it difficult to discuss the league’s treatment of the Leafs without sounding like a bunch of homers wearing tinfoil hats. But this is a clear pattern now. It was obvious back in 2019 when Kadri received the suspension for the incident involving Jake DeBrusk (who did not miss a single game, by the way), just as it was obvious when Jason Spezza received a six-game suspension that the Leafs actually successfully appealed down to four games (which basically never happens in this league), just as it was obvious when Nylander was fined for the exact same thing that Sergachev did without consequence, and now there is a season-ending injury for Matthews while Gudas will be suspended for just a third of the time Matthews will miss.

In fact, this isn’t even the first incident involving a knee injury to a Leafs player this season. Gage Goncalves delivered a late hit on Dakota Mermis and clipped his knee, knocking Mermis out of the lineup for nearly two months. Bobby McMann was suspended in retaliation for it — on a play with his stick that was arguably less egregious than what Jacob Trouba did once upon a time, and Trouba was not suspended for it at all — while Goncalves got off scot-free.

Back in 2022, Auston Matthews was suspended for multiple games for a cross-check on Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic game. After the game, it was the major talking point on the broadcast panel, and the league announced a hearing for Matthews almost immediately. It’s almost laughable to reflect now and realize that Matthews’ suspension for the play — which did not injure Dahlin — is nearly half of what repeat-offender Gudas has received for ending Matthews’ season.

The examples are endless now, and the cherry on top is that the Leafs have been the most suspended team in the league during the Matthews era, despite routinely dressing what most would agree has been one of the softest teams in the league over that period.

Keith Pelley and/or Brad Treliving should call a press conference tomorrow and make the biggest possible stink they can about this, in part to apply as much pressure and scrutiny as possible on George Parros and the horrible job he’s done at the DoPS.

The time for “enough is enough” has long since passed. The Leafs are a day late and a dollar short on calling this out. But, as we said, it’s one thing when a player is suspended for extra games or fined when they shouldn’t be. It’s quite another when the team’s captain is knocked out for the season. It should be a clear tipping point. But we will see how the Leafs react.

In the meantime, one silver lining is that it likely means Radko Gudas will dress against the Leafs in a few weeks’ time. Hilariously, I’m sure we’ll hear, as the game approaches, that both teams have been warned. Again, we will see how the Leafs respond.

This also means the Leafs will be down a significant player for the rest of the season, which will help their tanking efforts moving forward in what has become an absolute slog of a 2025-26 season. Hopefully, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel by way of a top-five draft pick. At some point, maybe some karma will break this organization’s way.