After Monday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the mentors trip, the message to the players during the final stretch of a lost season, Anthony Stolarz’s status, and William Nylander catching Stolarz high with a puck in warmups.

What kind of a spark might the mentors’ presence provide for the group?

Berube: It is always nice to have the mentor trip or dad trip, whatever you call it. The players really enjoy it. The mentors — or dads, or whoever it is — always really enjoy it. It is a good trip and a kind of staple in the NHL now. Almost every team does it. It’s a lot of fun; it’s great to have them around, and they’re involved with sitting in and listening to meetings and so on. Always a fun trip.

Does it add some motivation for the players?

Berube: I think so. They want to play well in front of their dads, brothers, moms, or whoever it is. There is always a little extra juice.

For mentors joining the team on the trip, what is the biggest eye-opener about the NHL lifestyle?

Berube: Probably here, with how much food there is around.

For them, it’s being around and involved in the meetings, and seeing what goes on with the meetings and preparation. They’ll be in the meetings in the morning and afternoon. They come in and sit in on it. They see all the preparation and all of the things that need to be done. It’s probably the biggest eye-opener.

With what the NHL is all about, too, it is a great lifestyle, for sure, as far as how you’re treated. It is first-class in Toronto, for sure, but other teams are the same. That is probably an eye-opener, too.

Was the timing of the trip — later in the year — intentional, to loosen up the group later in the 82-game grind?

Berube: No, I think it was just how the schedule was throughout the season. We thought this was a good opportunity to get it in.

How do you plan on approaching your communication with the players over this final stretch of games?

Berube: Communication doesn’t change with me. I will keep communicating the same way, and I will demand the same as I did all year. As I said, the lineup is different, for sure, and there are young guys coming up from the minors and playing. We are looking to see what they can do and accomplish, but at the same time, it is all about playing as a team, being highly competitive, and playing hard.

The Xs and Os are the Xs and Os. It is about showing up every night and competing at a high level. That is what is important to me. Yes, there are mistakes that happen in the game, but where is your compete level? Are you playing for the crest on the front of the jersey? That is what matters to me.

What happened to OEL that made him leave the practice?

Berube: Nothing. He’s fine. Something was bugging him, so he left. That’s it, really. He should be fine. I really don’t know — I haven’t talked to the trainers yet — but I was just told he was fine. He should be fine for tomorrow.

Is Anthony Stolarz available? Have you decided if he’ll start in Boston on Tuesday?

Berube: Yeah, he is fine. He is good to go. I haven’t decided yet, but it is good that he is okay.

What is your message to Stolaz during the recent stretch where he hasn’t played as much?

Berube: Well, just prepare as usual. He will get his games. There are no worries about that. We will make decisions as we go along, game to game, as far as who is starting. It’s basically the same message. Nothing changes.

As a player, did you ever catch your own goalie in a tough spot with a shot?

Berube: Quite a few times. I got chased down a couple of times, too. Hextall didn’t like it too much, and Kolzig. Those guys got a little pissed off. They took it into their own hands. Every goalie is different!

That was a freak kind of thing. Willy shoots it in his glove all the time. He just lost control and got him high. It’s too bad. It’s unfortunate.

Did Hextall ever catch you?

Berube: Ha! He didn’t want to catch me.

Practice Lines – Mar. 23