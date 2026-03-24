Ahead of Tuesday’s game in Boston, head coach Craig Berube discussed his lineup changes, the challenge against the Bruins, and the mentors’ trip.

Easton Cowan made the comment about the group deflating on Saturday night. What have you made of how he’s been handling the losing in his first season?

Berube: I don’t know if the group got deflated after the first goal. I don’t believe that, really. I don’t think it was about getting deflated.

I think Easton is handling everything fine. He makes mistakes, and he understands them and wants to correct them. But that is not going to make him play a different game. He is the type of kid who will keep going out and doing what he does best. And there will be mistakes — we all know that — but he will keep doing it, because he knows he’s good at it.

He’s just maturing. I thought he played a really good game in Ottawa. That is why I moved him up with JT and Willy in that game. He was really going in that game. He did a good job for us.

Is there any lineup news or change for tonight?

Berube: Anthony Stolarz is good to go. Morgan Rielly is good to go, too, and Oliver (Ekman-Larsson). Pezzetta will go in for Jarnkrok. That’ll be a change.

What led to the decision to dress Michael Pezzetta?

Berube: In Boston, with what they bring here in this building, we’re going to need some physicality. That’s why he’s in.

What are you hoping this rivalry might bring out of your team tonight?

Berube: Well, we talked about that. It is always a tough game in Boston. It is a big rival. It will be a competitive game. With the situation they’re in, we have to be prepared for that. It will be a hard game. It always is here, especially in Boston. It’s never easy.

What is it about this building in Boston that makes it so tough?

Berube: Going back a long way to the 1970s, Boston’s style and how they go about things has never changed. It has always been a tough place to come into, whether you’re a player or not. It really has never changed. The culture has never changed.

What are the differences you’re seeing in the Bruins under Marco Sturm this season?

Berube: Their structure defensively has been a change from where they were before. We talked this morning about how we’ll have to work to get our opportunities. They do a good job of protecting the guts of the ice on the inside. They won’t give you odd-man rushes. You’ll need to work for everything tonight.

What’s it been like to have the mentors around, taking everything in?

Berube: It’s been great. We had fun yesterday. We got into Boston and had a meal with everybody.

As I said, it is a lot of fun for everybody. Everyone enjoys it. They’re excited to be around, and the players are excited to have someone here, whether it is a brother, a dad, or a sister—Willy has his sister here. Just thought I’d let you guys know. There are a bunch of different types of people — grandfathers, and all of that. It’s been great.

And Jake Gardiner!

Berube: And Jake Gardiner, yeah. I had a good chat with Jake this morning, which was nice. I didn’t know where he was living. He is a Minny guy. He told me that Tyler Bozak said to say hi. Bozie and I got back to our St. Louis days. It was a good talk.

It is great to know all of these guys and ladies, meet them, and talk to them a little bit.

Is there one particular mentor who seems blown away by the NHL lifestyle?

Berube: I don’t know if there is one particular person, but I think they’re all looking at how we’re treated, how we fly, the hotels we stay in, and we went for a great meal here in Boston. It’s a real good life. I think they all really appreciate being here and enjoying it.