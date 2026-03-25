Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 30-29-13.

On the keys to the victory:

Well, special teams were a big key, obviously, with the penalties. The PK did a really good job, and the power play came up with a big goal. Our goalie was really good.

On Easton Cowan jumping in to defend John Tavares after Nikita Zadorov’s hit from behind:

It’s great. The guys were getting in there and protecting their teammates, which is good. I’ve got to give Easton a lot of credit — that’s a young kid going after a big man — and [Dakota Joshua] took care of business. It’s really good to see the team stuff like that.

On what makes Cowan so willing to step up for his teammates in those moments:

Playing in London and being around the Hunter brothers, and learning about how to do things right, is a big part of it. He just has a lot of character, that kid. He had a heck of a game, too. He did a lot of good things out there. He understands, the same as the Anaheim game. If we go back to that, he went out and went after one of their guys. That is instilled in him. He has that. It’s great to see.

Easton Cowan goes after Zadorov after he hits Tavares from behind pic.twitter.com/af4uOT3mOH — Leafs Papi (@LeafsPapi_) March 25, 2026

On Matthew Knies’ highlight-reel shorthanded goal:

I thought Matthew Knies was really good tonight, all around. That goal was a huge goal for us, just with the power he presents, and the strength and skating. I thought he was really good for us all night. He did a lot of good things.

“MATTHEW KNIES TIES THE GAME!” Knies 19th of the Season vs Bruins 🔊 @Bonsie1951 @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/kzKlsehLfW — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) March 25, 2026

On Anthony Stolarz’s big performance in net:

On that power play, he made some fantastic saves on east-west plays. We were shorthanded quite a bit. We took too many penalties. I thought he came up big a few times there.

On what brought out such a good effort from the team:

Playing Boston, for sure, is always a big match and a big rivalry game. Coming in here, the mentors are here. The guys have a lot to play for, which is good. They want to play well for their guys. It was a really good team effort. I thought everybody contributed and did their job tonight. The biggest thing for me was the checking side of things. At five-on-five, we didn’t give much up — not many shots, and most of their shots came on the power play.

Game Highlights: Maple Leafs 4 vs. Bruins 2