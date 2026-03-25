Ahead of Wednesday’s game against NYR, head coach Craig Berube discussed the feel-good win in Boston, the motivation level against the bottom-feeding Rangers, and the vibe shift brought about by the mentors’ trip.

What were the vibes like around the team after a big win in Boston?

Berube: Good. I know we are not in the best place right now, but it is great to win games. Going into a big rivalry game like that and winning the way we did in Boston… The game meant a lot to Boston. It meant a lot ot us, too, and we played well.

How much did their presence help fire up the group last night?

Berube: It helps, for sure. They want to play well in front of the people they bring, right? It is like anybody. When your mom or dad comes to watch you play in the NHL, you’ll try to perform your best in front of them. That is human nature.

On the other side of things, going into Boston like that, the guys were ready to play. It was a big game. They really handled themselves well.

The Rangers are also out of the playoff mix. Where do you find meaning in a game like this one?

Berube: Again, we are trying to approach every game with the competitiveness we need. I love the young guys who are up here playing right now. They bring the juice every night as they try to prove themselves. It’s good. Again, we have to approach this game the exact same way.

What has the message been to those young players as you evaluate them in the lineup?

Berube: I don’t talk about evaluations with them. I talk about what they need to do night in and night out, how to be a good pro, and how to play the game up here. I think they’ve handled themselves well. I really do.

You always sense there might be a drop-off at some point, but I haven’t seen that yet. The energy has been good with them. I think they’ve played well.

Do you feel like the goaltending tandem is back together, healthy, and feeding off each other? Is the team feeding off of them?

Berube: They have been playing well. Stolie made some very important saves on the PK last night. And Wollsy has done his job when he’s been in there. The goaltending has been pretty solid.

Was there a favourite moment on the mentors’ trip so far?

Berube: I don’t know about any favourite moments, but one guy wanted a couple of hockey cards signed by me. That made me feel pretty good. I was shocked, but whatever.

I really enjoy chatting with these guys and being around them. I know how much it means to them and the players to have these guys around. It’s a really good feeling here, which is nice.

They’ll be in here today for the meetings and so on. It’s been really good so far.

Which mentor wanted the card signed?

Berube: Stevey Lorentz’s grandfather, or his wife’s dad, maybe. I am not sure which one.

Have you ever kept any hockey cards of yourself?

Berube: I have a bunch of them. The kids all have them.

Are there any aspiration coaches among the mentors who are maybe picking your brain?

Berube: No, not really. They just like to talk about the game and Toronto in general. It’s been good.

Are there any lineup changes for tonight?

Berube: Jarnkrok will go back into the lineup, for sure, and then we have a few game-time decisions.