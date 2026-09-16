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Head coach Jim Hiller discussed the team’s revamped roster, the plan for Gavin McKenna, his relationship with Auston Matthews, his coaching philosophy, and the excitement surrounding his first season behind the Leafs’ bench.

What excites you most about the roster entering the season?

Hiller: There is a long list, to be honest.

I haven’t spoken to you since July 1, but I really like what we added July 1sts. We have veteran players who have carved out specific roles for themselves in the league, including penalty killers and shutdown-type players.

There are also players with a lot of character and enthusiasm. When you bring those types of players into the locker room, along with the excitement of just being in a fresh place, I think it will really give us some juice, especially coming out of camp.

As I said when I was here before, there are some really good hockey players on this team. Last season didn’t go the way they wanted, but we aren’t going to talk about that. There are some really good players who played on the team last year.`

Then you start talking about adding Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan coming up in year two as far as some really young, high-end prospects. You start to really appreciate the mix in place, and it gives us a really good opportunity to see what we can get out of them all.

What have you learned about being the head coach of the Maple Leafs during your first few months in the position?

Hiller: I experienced being in town as an assistant coach for those years, but it has been a little different as the head coach. Even though I haven’t spent much time in the media, I have been recognized by different people, but it has all been really positive.

That is the beauty of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Everyone is behind the team. The fans have nothing but great energy, and I think they are excited about the upcoming season.

It has been fun, frankly. As we get closer, you can feel the swell behind Leafs Nation starting to come and push the team. In the end, we are all in this together. Everybody wants the exact same thing.

I can feel that building, and I know, as we keep rolling, it will only continue going this way.

I have really enjoyed it. We have all talked a lot about hockey this summer. We have talked with our players and had our meetings. John, Mats, and I have met multiple times.

We are all at the stage where we want to really get this thing started. There is a lot of optimism from everybody for a lot of different reasons. It is a really exciting time for us.

What is the plan for integrating Gavin McKenna into the NHL lineup and adapted to NHL life?

Hiller: We are going to try to be wise. We aren’t setting any ceiling on him at all. We will let him dictate where he falls.

We all know he is going to be a tremendous player in this league. How quickly does he get there? Every player has a development curve who comes into this league.

I think he has great support around him. Auston Matthews was a number one. John Tavares was a number one. You also have William Nylander, Matthew Knies as a young player who has come in and done really well, and Easton Cowan on the come-up as a young player. He has peers with him. It isn’t just the old guys.

I think we are set up really well to have the right support around him, and he will show us where he fits. We have no doubt that one day he is going to bring us all out of our seats. We just aren’t having the expectation or putting pressure on him to do it starting tomorrow when he hits the ice.

Will McKenna begin camp on a line with Auston Matthews or John Tavares? What is the plan for him? Who will he play with to start?

Hiller: Let’s allow the suspense to build and watch tomorrow morning. If I told you that, everybody might stay home tomorrow.

I know it is a burning question, as it should be, but again, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. You will find that out tomorrow.

Our goal is to put him in the best position to succeed while accounting for all the other players on the team we also want to put in the best position to succeed.

We always know it is about the team. He is going to be an important part of the team, but you would be surprised by how much goes into deciding where a player of that stature starts. There are always unintended consequences. You have to think not only about that player but about the other players.

The beauty of John, Mats, and me is that we have those discussions together. There are points and counterpoints. It is, “Okay, let’s try this, but if this doesn’t go, let’s think about this. We have this in place.”

We have been really thoughtful about where exactly he starts. In the end, he has to go out there and play hockey. That is what he has done best all his life, and things will slowly start to reveal themselves.

What have you seen from McKenna during the informal skates over the past few weeks?

Hiller: I think he has gotten better. That is a positive sign.

Anybody who has been in the building and happened to watch him skate has seen him improve. He is probably gaining confidence and is getting more comfortable.

Those are all the things you would expect, but I think his teammates appreciate his skill. In some of the scrimmages, he has been able to showcase that a little bit.

It is a steady climb and process, but he has taken steps forward, which is what we all want.

How important is it for Matthews to return to the level at which he scored 69 goals and is challenging for the Rocket Richard Trophy? How do you get him there?

Hiller: It is really important for our team, but I don’t put a number on where he should be. The league changes all the time.

I have had a pretty good relationship with Auston over the years. For me, this is about as excited as he has been in my time talking to him.

I really appreciate where our relationship is today and how it has grown over the years. He gives me confidence right now when I speak with him.

I don’t know exactly what that looks like or what number that translates into, but when you talk to your captain and he instills confidence in you, then I would say you are in a pretty good place.

How would you describe your coaching style, particularly in your conversations with the leadership group?

Hiller: I don’t know if I would be the one to answer how I would describe my style. If you asked the players or players who have known me, they would probably give you a better answer. It might be different from what I think.

What I think I do well is talk to the players. I like the players, and I really respect the players.

The game has become harder and harder over the years. It requires more focus, dedication, fitness, nutrition — more, more, and more in every area. You have to really appreciate what they go through.

My job, on top of that, is to make sure that when they reach their level, they understand they have a little bit more. We all do. It isn’t just them. I know it from myself: You have a little bit more.

That will be my challenge to all of our players, no matter what they have done in their careers. Whether they are just getting started in the league or have played forever — guys like Tanev and Bobrovsky — there is still a little more.

If we can do that collectively, we will have a good season.