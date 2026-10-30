In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ search for a winning formula beyond trying to outscore their problems, William Nylander’s slow start at five-on-five, Sergei Bobrovsky’s struggles, McKenna vs. Cowan’s fit alongside Auston Matthews, and the impact of Chris Tanev’s imminent return.
Episode Topics
- General feelings on the team after a four-game winning streak was followed by two losses in Calgary and Seattle (1:10)
- William Nylander’s underwhelming start at five-on-five (10:00)
- Sergei Bobrovsky’s ugly game against the Kraken, the decision to start him in that game/keep him in the net, and his overall start to the 2026-27 season (20:00)
- The quality of the Leafs’ five-on-five play through 15 games (35:30)
- The argument for uniting Duhaime-Blueger-Sissons (42:15)
- McKenna and Matthews playing together at five-on-five in Seattle — does it make any sense going forward, or is Cowan-Matthews the best approach? (47:30)
- What is the Leafs’ formula for winning games? (56:00)
- The impact of Chris Tanev’s imminent return, and the big questions facing the team in the next stretch of games (1:05:30)
- Dakota Joshua returning to the lineup shortly (1:12:10)
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