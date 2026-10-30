In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ search for a winning formula beyond trying to outscore their problems, William Nylander’s slow start at five-on-five, Sergei Bobrovsky’s struggles, McKenna vs. Cowan’s fit alongside Auston Matthews, and the impact of Chris Tanev’s imminent return.

Episode Topics

  • General feelings on the team after a four-game winning streak was followed by two losses in Calgary and Seattle (1:10)
  • William Nylander’s underwhelming start at five-on-five (10:00)
  • Sergei Bobrovsky’s ugly game against the Kraken, the decision to start him in that game/keep him in the net, and his overall start to the 2026-27 season (20:00)
  • The quality of the Leafs’ five-on-five play through 15 games (35:30)
  • The argument for uniting Duhaime-Blueger-Sissons (42:15)
  • McKenna and Matthews playing together at five-on-five in Seattle — does it make any sense going forward, or is Cowan-Matthews the best approach? (47:30)
  • What is the Leafs’ formula for winning games? (56:00)
  • The impact of Chris Tanev’s imminent return, and the big questions facing the team in the next stretch of games (1:05:30)
  • Dakota Joshua returning to the lineup shortly (1:12:10)

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MLHS Staff
Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging Maple Leafs content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

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