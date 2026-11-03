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Before we jump into our Maple Leafs player ratings for October, a caveat is in order.

Player ratings are highly subjective. How tough a grader are you in general? What separates an A- from a B+? And how much should a player’s performance be judged against their role vs. expectations entering the season, however high or low and sometimes biased those might be?

Some ground rules help, even if mileage will vary. Our ratings below dispense with letter grades and try to balance reasonable expectations for each player’s specific role with what we expected from the individual entering the season. It’s by no means an exact science—that’s part of the fun, and it fuels the debate in the comments section.

How we rate performance Rating Standard Exceptional Consistently outstanding play, with a major positive impact in the assessed period. Good Strong overall play on most nights, contributing positively and reliably in the assessed period. Average Adequate overall play, roughly in line with expectations but with some clear areas for improvement in the assessed period. Below average Struggling overall, with the shortcomings outweighing positive contributions in the assessed period. NHL replacement level (or below) Providing little value above what a readily available call-up or depth replacement could offer, or performing below that level. Ratings reflect this month’s performance, with context for each player’s role and career to date. They are subjective assessments, not precise measurements.